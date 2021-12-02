ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Study: Higher Risk Of Death After Covid Recovery

khn.org
 3 days ago

More studies on the impacts of covid infections on health: a higher risk of death and of central nervous system complications. Patients who had severe COVID-19 may be twice at risk of dying over the following year, compared to patients who had a mild or moderate case, or individuals not infected...

khn.org

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Study shows 4 in 10 COVID-19 survivors now suffer from new disability

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mystery behind COVID-19 long-haulers still remains. But according to a report published in the latest issue of Critical Care, researchers uncovered emerging evidence about what’s happening to nearly 40% of people who’ve recovered from the virus. Scientists at Monash University in Australia followed 212 COVID-19 patients...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Study Group#Covid#Europe#Frontiers In Medicine#The University Of Florida#Jama Internal Medicine
Best Life

If You Have This Blood Type, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Higher, New Study Says

Knowing your blood type isn't usually an essential part of everyday life outside of certain emergency situations. But scientists have long studied how having type A, B, AB, or O blood could potentially affect your health. And according to a new study, having a specific blood type increases your risk of heart disease. Read on to see which genetic trait means you should stay alert.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEPR

Local man tested positive for COVID but then developed mental psychosis

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man's world was turned upside down after he developed a crippling case of psychosis following his recovery from COVID-19. Ivan Agerton, 51, does not know where he contracted the coronavirus, but he is certain that the mystery virus left him with a mental condition that continues to affect his quality of life weeks after getting better from the ailment.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
EatThis

Signs You Had COVID Inside You, Say Experts

COVID-19 infections are surging across the country once again. While you might be vaccinated against the virus, making it more unlikely you will suffer a serious infection, you may still be prone to Long COVID. In a conversation organized by MyMee—the service that uses the power of data and analytics to help you overcome even the most complex autoimmune issues—Priya Duggal, Ph.D. Vice Chair for Faculty, Department of Epidemiology and a professor at Johns Hopkins University details the few key signs and symptoms to look out for —and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Complex

Study Shows Survivors of Severe COVID-19 Face Double the Chance of Dying in Following Year

New research indicates that survivors of severe cases of COVID-19 are more likely to die the next year when compared with uninfected people or those with mild cases. As the Guardian reported via a study published in Frontiers in Medicine, research shows those infected with severe cases of COVID-19 are prone to suffering long-term health issues. If hospitalized with COVID-19, individuals are twice as likely to die within the following 12 months than individuals who haven’t contracted the virus. Patients under 65 are at higher risk of dying one year on from infection, in particular.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows the maximum risks of COVID infection with and without masks

Three meters are not enough to ensure protection. Even at that distance, it takes less than five minutes for an unvaccinated person standing in the breath of a person with COVID-19 to become infected with almost 100 percent certainty. That's the bad news. The good news is that if both are wearing well-fitting medical or, even better, FFP2 masks, the risk drops dramatically. In a comprehensive study, a team from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organisation in Göttingen has investigated to what extent masks protect under which wearing conditions. In the process, the researchers determined the maximum risk of infection for numerous situations and considered several factors that have not been included in similar studies to date.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Study finds elderly patients not at increased risk of cardiovascular issues after both Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

French investigators found that individuals over the age of 75 were not at an increased risk of having a myocardial infarction, stroke, or pulmonary embolism during the 14 days after receiving each of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses against the COVID-19 virus. French investigator reported that individuals aged 75 years and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Potential Link Found Between Vitamin D Therapy, Higher Hypercalcemia Risk in CKD

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and elevated levels of parathyroid hormone who are treated with active vitamin D therapy experienced significantly higher risks of hypercalcemia, investigators concluded in a meta-analysis. Active vitamin D therapy was found to significantly increase the risk of hypercalcemia among patients with nondialysis chronic kidney...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

‘I’m Not Willing To Go Through This Again:’ Woman Diagnosed With Tinnitus After COVID Vaccine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A North Hills woman, who said she was diagnosed with tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, after getting her COVID-19 vaccine is offering tips to others who may be experiencing the same thing. Sally Sinagra said she got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in March and two days later noticed her ear started feeling plugged. “It wasn’t going away. The noise started and got worse and worse and worse,” Sinagra said. She said she went to see an ear, nose, and throat doctor who told her she had tinnitus. “They did some hearing tests...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy