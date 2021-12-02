ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri health department withheld report showing mask mandates work from public, unearthed emails show

KMOV
 3 days ago

MISSOURI (KMOV/KCTV) -- New records and emails show that state health officials found that mask mandates do in fact work, but did not release that information to the public. The Missouri Independent reports Gov. Mike Parson's office requested the Health Department analyze data during the worst part of the delta surge...

www.kmov.com

Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Missouri commissioned, then buried, a report that found mask mandates likely save lives

The office of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) asked the state health department on Nov. 1 to study how mask mandates affected COVID-19 numbers in the state, and the health department responded Nov. 3 that its analysis found they saved lives and reduced the spread of the coronavirus. But that analysis wasn't made public until nonprofit news organizations obtained it through a public records request, The New York Times reports.
MISSOURI STATE
Ars Technica

Show Me State governor hid data showing that masks work

As the delta wave rose in Missouri last summer, much of the state remained unmasked. Four jurisdictions, though, restored their mask mandates, creating a natural experiment that was studied by the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services. It confirmed that, in cities and counties with mandates, masks significantly reduced infections and deaths from COVID.
MAINE STATE
kq2.com

State health department withheld information on effectiveness of masks

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) New reports and emails show that Missouri State Health Officials found that mask mandates do work, but did not release the information. According to the Missouri independent, governor Mike Parson requested the health department data during the worst part of the delta variant surge over the summer.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Denver

CBS4 Finds Some Colorado Businesses Not Enforcing Mask Mandates, As Health Departments Receive Complaints

(CBS4) – As mask mandates continue to be in effect in some Colorado counties, complaints of violations are coming in to area health agencies. Denver Public Health Inspections reports 60 businesses allowing people in indoor public spaces without face coverings. So far, the Tri-County Health Department has received 70 for Arapahoe and Adams County. Jefferson County reports just a handful. (credit: CBS) CBS4 visited a shopping mall in Jefferson County which has a mask mandate. On the doors, the sign reads, “Do not enter this facility without wearing a mask.” (credit: CBS) “I think it’s kind of irresponsible not to wear your mask given...
DENVER, CO
CBS News

Omicron variant detected in at least 11 U.S. states

As of Saturday morning, health officials have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in 11 states from Hawaii to New York. Doctors warn it is likely already more widespread than reported. In the meantime, the CDC warns the Delta variant is still killing roughly 1,000 people every day. CBS News' Tom Hanson has more, and then emergency room physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital, professor at Harvard Medical School and author of "Inside Medicine" at Bulletin.com Dr. Jeremy Faust joins CBSN to discuss the spread of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GW Hatchet

D.C. Health recommends indoor masking as Bowser refrains from reinstating mandate

The D.C. Health Department recommended Thursday that all people wear masks in public indoor settings in the District. Mayor Muriel Bowser refrained from reinstating a blanket indoor mask requirement she dropped last month, but she said in a presentation that the “advisory” her health department issued would make their guidance clear to the public. The announcement comes as fears surge over the new omicron variant, with the first case of the variant in the United States identified Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngnews.com

Public Health Madison & Dane County extends mask mandate to January 2022

Public Health Madison & Dane County has changed course on eliminating mandatory masking indoors, by extending its mask mandate until next year. The health department announced in a release on Nov. 23 that its indoor mask mandate will continue until Jan. 3, 2022. Dane County had announced in October that it planned to eliminate mandatory masking on Nov. 27, when its latest public health order was set to expire.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Calaveras Enterprise

Calaveras County health department reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths, reminds public to stay vigilant during holidays

Calaveras County Public Health recently added four COVID-19-related fatalities to its numbers, bringing the countywide death toll to 89. One fatality, a woman in her 50s, was reported on Nov. 22, and three additional deaths—another woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and second man in his 50s—were reported the following day.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Axios

Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states

Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMOV

Missouri reports first case of omicron COVID-19 variant in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri reported its first case of the omicron coronavirus variant on Friday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said a sample presumed positive for the omicron variant from a St. Louis City resident who had recently traveled domestically. The health department is waiting for the CDC to confirm the sample.
MISSOURI STATE

