Tampa Police: Woman In Critical Condition After Double Shooting

On Wednesday at approximately 8:10 PM Tampa Police were called to the area of W. Grace St/ N. Delaware Ave.

Officers located two adult females who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds. One female was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, the other was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Detectives are on scene and this is an active investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide is asked to call Tampa Police at 8132316130 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1800873TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward.

