The Ellington girls basketball team will look to go build off of their state championship season by going for a back-to-back run. “Of course we’ve got very high expectations going into the year with everybody back from last year,” Whippets coach David Burrows said. “We went into last year as the underdogs and now we’re coming back with a target on our backs, but the girls are prepared for that and they’re ready to accept that challenge.”

ELLINGTON, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO