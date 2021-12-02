All-Bee Football — Defense

You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
The 2021 college football season is starting to wind down, with only a few games left on the regular season schedule. With conference title games only a few weeks away, every game is that much more important for teams hoping to make the College Football Playoff. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Lee Corso gave an updated look at his playoff teams right now.
One of the craziest coaching carousels ever continues to turn, and it is far from over. On the heels of rumors surrounding current Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal heading east to coach his alma mater, Miami, the Ducks might have their eyes on a familiar face. John Canzano of The...
Brent Venables has been heavily linked to the Oklahoma job ever since Lincoln Riley's decision to leave for Southern California last week left a vacancy there. The primary questions were how serious of a (...)
Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
The Clemson Football team has enjoyed 17 consecutive seasons with a bowl game appearance thanks to the guidance of Head Coach Tommy Bowden and continued by his successor and current Head Coach Dabo Swinney. The Tigers have incredibly high expectations year-in-year-out and for good reason. They have the talent, resources,...
Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season. The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”. “I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that...
The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
Lane Kiffin isn’t leaving Oxford, Miss. anytime soon. Kiffin’s name has come up in plenty of college football coaching rumors as of late. Miami, in particular, has been thrown around as a possibility to land Kiffin, were he to leave Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t sound like that’s in the...
Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Claude Humphrey has passed away at the age of 77. The former Atlanta Falcons/Philadelphia Eagles superstar died on Friday night, according to a family member. Following a standout collegiate career at Tennessee State, Humphrey was selected with the third overall pick in the...
The Oregon Ducks had a disastrous first half in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, and it was punctuated by one of the worst throws of the entire season. The Ducks were already down 20-0 to Utah with 18 seconds left in the second quarter, leaving them with a huge hole to dig out of in the second half. Despite having the ball at their own 26-yard line and only 27 seconds to do something with it, Oregon decided to try to move the ball through the air with one timeout remaining.
After one of the first practices of the season, the head coach of the freshman basketball team at Notre Dame Preparatory in Pontiac, Mich., gave his 14 players a task — set up a group chat so they could communicate practice times and coordinate transportation to games. The 14- and...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's rare when there are coaching vacancies at some of the biggest college programs in the country like LSU, Florida, Virginia Tech and USC. But Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley taking the Trojans' job shook the college football world to its core. Riley replaced Bob Stoops and in five...
Earlier this week, I suggested that new LSU football head coach Brian Kelly should take a look at Georgia Bulldogs assistant Will Muschamp for the Tigers’ defensive coordinator position. After thinking about it for a couple of days, I’ve changed my mind. Muschamp could still be a decent hire, but...
PHILADELPHIA - Let’s begin this exercise with a stipulation. The Eagles aren't thinking about benching Jalen Hurts nor should they, but playing it safe with his ankle injury could provide some valuable information when it comes to the organization's most pressing on-field question: the long-term answer at the game's most important position.
Brady Quinn hasn’t been shy about a particular Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback who continues to prevail, despite this being his first season as a full-time college starter. After another astonishing performance against a defense that has been compared to the best units in history, Quinn has made his final decision for the player who will join the elite Heisman fraternity.
Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler – the five-star quarterback who entered the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite and ended as Caleb Williams’ backup quarterback – has entered the transfer portal. Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, another former five-star recruit, also announced he is entering the portal. Rattler announced the news via Twitter...
Oklahoma’s coaching search is winding down. Multiple sources close to the situation have confirmed to SI Sooners that plans are being made for OU athletic director Joe Castiglione to stage an introductory press conference on Sunday or possibly early Monday. It's unknown when an announcement could be made, although it...
Alabama Football coverage presented by — Bryce Young chose Alabama for one simple reason. That didn’t mean his path would be easy. “For me, I was just looking for the best fit – a place that would push me to be the best person I could be,” the quarterback said during an interview with Kirk Herbstreit on College GameDay.
