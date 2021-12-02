Mostly intact starting lineup has Chief cagers optimistic

The Hawks bevy of young and emerging talent has made it difficult for Nate McMillan to find the best rotation for any given situation. Atlanta is a 10, 11, and sometimes even 12-men deep roster, so it is understandable McMillan is experimenting with different lineups. For much of last season, with him at the helm, he dealt with lingering injuries up and down the depth chart. With an almost entirely healthy team (De’Andre Hunter, the lone significant injury), the Hawks will have to mix and match until they determine which lineups are best for specific situations.
