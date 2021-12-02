ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Mostly intact starting lineup has Chief cagers optimistic

eastaurorabee.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe good news for Iroquois’ boys basketball team is that four players return from...

www.eastaurorabee.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#The Good News#Protector#Boys Basketball#Iroquois
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Cleveland Cavaliers

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets are in Ohio to play the Cavs on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. The full lineup for...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics called out over Payton Pritchard celebration

The Boston Celtics are slowly starting to get their groove back. That manifested itself in a big way against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, when they dropped 145 points in regulation time. The scoring barrage was bookended by a flurry of threes coming from fan favorite Peyton Pritchard....
NBA
Yardbarker

Pacers And Pelicans Starting Lineups For Saturday Night

The Indiana Pacers lost to the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Friday night to fall to 6-11 on the season, but they will have a chance to make up for the loss fast. On Saturday night they are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Indianapolis. The Pelicans come into...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks' Starting Lineup Against The Orlando Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. View the original article to see embedded media. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are 8-8 on the season in their first 16 games after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. On Saturday...
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Timberwolves starting lineup leads the NBA in one interesting metric

NEW ORLEANS — Through the first 10 games of the season, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch used five different starting lineup. Through the last seven games he has used only one — Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. The Wolves are 4-3 with this starting lineup and it has the best net rating of any lineup in the NBA that has played together at least 25 minutes, according to data from NBA.com.
NBA
Yardbarker

Which Hawks lineups are most and least effective?

The Hawks bevy of young and emerging talent has made it difficult for Nate McMillan to find the best rotation for any given situation. Atlanta is a 10, 11, and sometimes even 12-men deep roster, so it is understandable McMillan is experimenting with different lineups. For much of last season, with him at the helm, he dealt with lingering injuries up and down the depth chart. With an almost entirely healthy team (De’Andre Hunter, the lone significant injury), the Hawks will have to mix and match until they determine which lineups are best for specific situations.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Starting Lineup Ranked Among Best in NBA

With a month of NBA action now in the books, it’s time to give a fresh perspective on teams around the league. Between the franchises who have shattered expectations and the ones who haven’t met, updated league-wide rankings are due and the Philadelphia 76ers are right in the mix. Recently, the people over at Bleacher Report ranked the top starting lineups at this point in the season. Most of the teams atop the list are expected, but there were some surprises. Despite not having the services of one of their franchise cornerstones, the Sixers still find themselves within the top ten in the NBA.
NBA
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

With roster intact, it's time for Blues to start stacking wins

DETROIT — With the return of Brayden Schenn imminent, coach Craig Berube and the Blues are close to playing with a full deck. All the players that were sidelined from COVID are back, and have regained their form. Oskar Sundqvist has played four games since returning from knee and hip...
NHL
yourokmulgee.com

Preston cagers split home opener

The Preston varsity basketball team kicked off the home portion of its 2021-2022 schedule this past Friday evening. The first opponent to come to the Jim Waller Sports Complex in Preston was the Oklahoma Union Cougars and Lady Cougars. The host Preston squads stepped onto the hardwood for the first time since opening the 2021-2022 season November 5 in Okarche, where the Preston cagers came away…
PRESTON, OK
Yardbarker

Washington Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Charlotte Hornets

The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Charlotte Hornets. View the original article to see embedded media. The Washington Wizards are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. The full lineup can be seen...
NBA
midkansasonline.com

Bulldog cagers split with Avila

McPherson College’s men’s basketball team continues to be a work in progress. The Bulldogs played 30 terrific minutes here Tuesday against Avila University – which came into the game unbeaten in the KCAC – before slogging through the final 10 minutes for an 84-76 victory. The Bulldogs were up 20...
MCPHERSON, KS
numberfire.com

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting in Oklahoma City's Monday lineup

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is starting in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Robinson-Earl will make his tenth start this season after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out on Monday night. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, our models project Robinson-Earl to score 24.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,200.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy