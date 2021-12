This One’s Free But New DLC With A Fee Is Coming Too. Aliens: Fireteam Elite, which apparently doesn’t suck as much as some of the past games, is coming into its second season and as part of that comes free updates for those what play the thing. The update will offer the usual cosmetics, a new game type, new weapons you can earn and even lifetime stat tracking for those that are into that sort of thing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO