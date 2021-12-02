ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Facebook Blocks Covid Disinformation Network Based In China

khn.org
 3 days ago

The group of over 600 Facebook and Instagram accounts were linked to a China-run influencing operation. Other disinformation networks were also targeted by Meta, Facebook's parent company. Separately, a Johns Hopkins program aims to fix misinformation that influenced young people. Meta announced Wednesday it has removed over 600 Facebook...

khn.org

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Facebook uncovers Chinese network behind fake expert

Facebook owner Meta Platforms has removed more than 500 accounts linked to an online disinformation network primarily based in China. The accounts had promoted the claims of a fake Swiss biologist called "Wilson Edwards", who alleged the US was meddling in efforts to find the origins of Covid-19. Edwards' comments...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
MSNBC

Disinformation on Facebook is bad, but for U.S. Spanish speakers, it's even worse

For a majority of Latino families living in the United States, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are essential. A 2014 study commissioned by the social media global power that has now renamed itself Meta said, “Facebook is the number 1 go-to platform for US Hispanics’ communication.” That trend hasn’t really changed. The Pew Research Center noted in April that 71 percent of U.S. Latinos use Facebook.
INTERNET
Computer Weekly

Schrems accuses Irish DPC of trying to block publication of Facebook documents

Austrian lawyer Max Schrems has accused the Irish data protection commissioner (DPC) of putting pressure on his privacy group, Nyob, to agree not to disclose documents about the regulator’s investigation into Facebook. The group alleges that the DPC attempted to force it to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that would...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Disinformation#Chinese#Hamas#Swiss
americanmilitarynews.com

Facebook says China linked to COVID-19 propaganda campaign against US

Facebook revealed on Wednesday that Chinese state employees were linked to a “deceptive” COVID-19 disinformation campaign that claimed the United States was pressuring the World Health Organization to blame the pandemic on China. In a report entitled “THE SWISS BIOLOGIST THAT NEVER WAS: A Chinese influence operation focused on COVID-19,”...
INTERNET
khn.org

UK Steps Up Booster Program; China And India Will Vaccinate Africa

In the face of the new omicron variant, the U.K. government has extended its vaccine booster program to everyone 18 and up. Also, Germany may lock down the unvaccinated, Greece will fine unvaccinated people over 60, and hundreds of millions of shots will go to Africa from India and China.
WORLD
NBC New York

Facebook Owner Meta Told to Sell Giphy as British Regulator Blocks Acquisition

LONDON — Meta, Facebook's parent, has been told by the U.K.'s competition watchdog that it must sell GIF-sharing platform Giphy. The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday the deal could harm social media users and U.K. advertisers. Meta said that it disagrees with the decision and that it's considering an appeal.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Facebook reveals broad takedown of global disinformation networks, including some tied to anti-vaccine groups and state actors

Facebook on Wednesday said it took down disinformation networks tied to a broad swath of political actors and events around the world, including militant group Hamas, Chinese state groups and the immigration crisis along the Belarus-Poland border. The company also removed accounts run by anti-vaccine groups that were using evolving tactics to attack doctors in Europe.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New York Post

UK set to block Facebook parent Meta’s $315M acquisition of Giphy

The UK is reportedly set to block Facebook parent Meta Platforms’ $315 million purchase of Giphy, the popular animated GIF maker. The clampdown, which comes after the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority began investigating the acquisition in June 2020, could mark the first time ever that the British government has moved aggressively to regulate Big Tech firms.
BUSINESS
khn.org

Omicron Hits Canada, Is Popping Up Globally Despite Travel Bans

On Sunday, Canada's health minister said two cases of the new variant had been confirmed. Britain has more cases, and a flight in the Netherlands was found to have brought many cases from South Africa. The World Health Organization has, however, urged against travel bans. The omicron coronavirus variant has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Government Technology

Johns Hopkins Works to Reverse COVID Disinformation for Kids

(TNS) — The eighth graders at Baltimore Design School have just one more class period separating them from a holiday weekend, the excitement palpable as the doctor attempts to get their attention. Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos grew up not far from the school, he tells them, a son of Greek immigrants...
RELATIONSHIPS
lawfareblog.com

Understanding the Pro-China Propaganda and Disinformation Tool Set in Xinjiang

In early October, the Twitter account of a vice president at an international private bank based in Monaco tweeted several times about life in Xinjiang, China. She shared videos of the white birch forests that beautify the region and spoke of her love of Xinjiang-style fried pork noodles. The account also posted a video of the Xinjiang cotton harvest, saying, “Mechanization helps the cotton industry improve quality and efficiency, and increase farmers’ income #Xinjiang.” This banker had not recently returned from a trip to Xinjiang. She was not tweeting praise for Xinjiang culture and economy out of genuine affection or self-interest. She was not even doing the tweeting. Hackers had stolen her account some weeks before to join a chorus of other Twitter accounts discussing Xinjiang’s cuisine and cotton. This banker’s Twitter account had become the smallest cog in a vast, state-backed, defensive-disinformation campaign.
CHINA
khn.org

Covid Spreading At Record Speed In South Africa

Covid's reproductive number is above 2 in parts of South Africa, meaning each infected person infects at least 2 others. The omicron variant is blamed. Meanwhile, France reports nine omicron cases, and Germany is locking down extra-hard on unvaccinated people. The reproductive number, a measure of how fast the coronavirus...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy