ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Opal Fuels to go public via $1.75 billion SPAC deal

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0SWe_0dC7WyHY00

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Opal Fuels said on Thursday it agreed to go public by merging with blank-check firm ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II (ACTD.O) in a deal that values the renewable energy production and distribution company at $1.75 billion, including debt.

The deal includes a $125 million fully committed private placement in public equity (PIPE) at $10 per share, anchored by Nextera Energy Inc (NEE.N), Electron Capital Partners, Gunvor Group, Wellington Management and ArcLight affiliates.

Producers of alternative sources of energy have lately seen an uptick in demand as businesses and investors push for more sustainable and cleaner energy resources.

Archaea Energy (LFG.N) shares surged in its New York Exchange debut in September after it went public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a $1.15 billion deal.

The combined company will be led by Opal co-chief executives Adam Comora and Jonathan Maurer and trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "OPL".

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies which raise funds through an initial public offering to take a private company public through a merger at a later date.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Vingroup plans U.S. IPO for automaking arm in late 2022

HANOI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Vingroup JSC (VIC.HM), Vietnam's largest conglomerate, said on Saturday it is planning to list its car unit on the U.S. stock market in the second half of next year, in an offering expected to raise at least $3 billion. Just last month, an official said...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Deutsche Post CEO could become Deutsche Telekom chairman - report

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Frank Appel, the chief executive of German logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE), is the favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Saturday. A preliminary decision could be made at a meeting of the supervisory board...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Global Investment Firm abrdn Confirms Plans to Acquire Interactive Investor

(LON: ABDN) has confirmed its plans to acquire 100% of UK’s subscription-based investment platform Interactive Investor for £1.49 billion. As mentioned in the announcement, abrdn and Interactive Investor have a shared vision “of the growth and development of the wealth market and a commitment to being the customer champion.” This acquisition will “significantly enhance our presence and growth opportunities within a fast-growing and attractive market.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Resources#Renewable Energy#Spac#Nextera Energy Inc#Electron Capital Partners#Gunvor Group#Wellington Management#Archaea Energy#New York Exchange#Opal Co
spglobal.com

PE take-private deals get more expensive; firms hunt for midtier UK banks

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week. Private equity firms are spending more on take-private deals in 2021, as competition and robust corporate earnings push the average transaction value higher than it’s been in at least five years.
BUSINESS
phocuswire.com

Selina plots public listing via SPAC

Alternative accommodation business Selina is planning a stock market floatation via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Selina, which was launched in 2015, is combining with existing SPAC, New York-based BOA Acquisition Corp., with gross proceeds of $285 million anticipated from the deal. Selina, which expects to be EBITDA positive by...
ECONOMY
phocuswire.com

American Express GBT will go public via SPAC at $5.3B valuation

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) will become a public company through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal with Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG). With plans to trade under the ticker GBTG, the company is expected to have a market capitalization of $5.3 billion. The transaction is expected to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

AmEx Global Business Travel to go public via $5.3 bln Apollo SPAC deal

Dec 3 (Reuters) - American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) said on Friday it would merge with a blank-check firm backed by Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) to go public in a deal valued at around $5.3 billion. The merger with Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG.N) will deliver gross proceeds...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Seekingalpha.com

American Express Business Travel to go public through Apollo SPAC

American Express Business Travel agreed to be taken public through SPAC Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) in a deal that will value the combined entity at $5.3B. APSG rose 1.4% in premarket trading. The transaction will provide up to $1.2B of gross proceeds, including an upsized PIP of $335M with...
TRAVEL
MarketWatch

GTCR portfolio company Resonetics valued at $2.25 billion in minority stake sale to Carlyle

Private equity firms GTCR and Sverica Capital Management said Friday they sold a minority equity stake in portfolio company, Resonetics to funds affiliated with Carlyle in a deal that values the Nashua, N.H., medical micro-device manufacturer at about $2.25 billion. The firms did not disclose the dollar amount of the minority investment. Carlyle will join GTCR as a "meaningful shareholder" in Resonetics, the firms said. GTCR made its initial investment in Resonetics in 2018 in partnership with medical technology industry executive Robert "Chip" Hance. GTCR teamed up with Hance to form Regatta Medical in April 2017 to pursue opportunities in the medical device sector. In 2018, Regatta Medical announced a recapitalization transaction with Resonetics, for an undisclosed price. Sverica Capital management invested in Resonetics in 2014 and will retain a minority stake in the company.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

American Express Global Business Travel confirms $5.3 billion merger deal with SPAC Apollo Strategic Growth

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...
TRAVEL
Reuters

DocuSign shows risk of investing along dotted line

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s always the small print that carries the sting. DocuSign’s (DOCU.O) shares plunged by 40% on Friday, after it warned that demand for its e-signature software had slowed faster than it expected. The market’s response is dramatic, but for investors buying stock in profitless companies buoyed by aggressive projections, brutal corrections are all part of the unspoken contract.
STOCKS
investing.com

Southeast Asia's Grab takes a ride to $40 billion SPAC listing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery platform Grab Holdings lists https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/singapore-ride-hailing-firm-grabs-nasdaq-debut-set-tone-regional-listings-2021-12-01 on Nasdaq via the world's largest special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal worth $40 billion. Here are some milestones for the Singapore-headquartered company:. 2011: Anthony Tan and co-founder Tan Hooi Ling create Grab in a Harvard...
BUSINESS
fsrmagazine.com

Tilman Fertitta Tries to End $8.6 Billion SPAC Merger

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta is attempting to back out of an $8.6 billion merger that would bring Fertitta Entertainment to the stock market. In February, the company, which is the parent of the Golden Nugget casinos and restaurant conglomerate Landry's, announced that it planned to go public via a merger with FAST Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. At the time, the transaction was valued at $6.6 billion, but the deal was amended in June to include Mastro’s Restaurants, Aquarium Restaurants, Vic and Anthony’s Steakhouse, Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, and a handful of smaller restaurant concepts, adding a total of 42 incremental business assets.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Grab Goes Public in $40B SPAC Deal, Slides in Market Debut

HONG KONG (AP) — Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing company Grab tumbled in its market debut Thursday, following a $40 billion merger in a special purpose acquisition company deal. The Singapore-based company's debut on the Nasdaq came more than seven months after it announced plans to merge with U.S.-based Altimeter Growth...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

238K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy