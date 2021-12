AI Startups are known for revolutionising the use of artificial intelligence across multiple industries: generating funds for the work that they do is no easy feat. These startups are growing rapidly and attracting the attention of investors all over the globe, especially from the US and China. There are reports that for the third quarter of 2021, the AI startup investment industry recorded a high of $17.9 billion. This shows that the AI industry is a multi billion dollar industry and there are a lot of opportunities for your AI startup to get funding.

