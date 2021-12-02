ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Google fired its star AI researcher one year ago. Now she’s launching her own institute

By Nitasha Tiku
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimnit Gebru, a prominent artificial intelligence computer scientist, is launching an independent artificial intelligence research institute focused on the harms of the technology on marginalized groups, who often face disproportionate consequences from AI systems but have less influence in its development. Her new organization, Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

How Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates spent over $319 million to exert enormous influence on the mainstream media, promote his global agenda, and become ‘Journalism’s Gates keepers’

A little over a year ago, we wrote a piece titled, “These 6 corporations control 90% of the media outlets in America and The illusion of choice and objectivity.” Today, these six corporations along with big tech companies, now control a majority of the news we consume. They’ve become gatekeepers for what we see on the TV, the content we read online, and the video we watch on social media platforms.
BUSINESS
Wired

Ex-Googler Timnit Gebru Starts Her Own AI Research Center

One year ago Google artificial intelligence researcher Timnit Gebru tweeted, “I was fired” and ignited a controversy over the freedom of employees to question the impact of their company’s technology. Thursday, she launched a new research institute to ask questions about responsible use of artificial intelligence that Gebru says Google and other tech companies won’t.
BUSINESS
Fortune

23andme founder Anne Wojcicki married into wealth and was ignored until she made her own fortune: ‘There are people who wouldn’t talk to me for years and years’

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Anne Wojcicki knows what it’s like to be dismissed as “only” a wife—even when it comes to her enormous wealth. “There are people who wouldn’t talk to me for years and years,” Wojcicki, the cofounder...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Data Science#Big Tech#The Macarthur Foundation#Ford Foundation#Open Society Foundation#Data Society#Data For Black Lives#Ethical Ai
albuquerquenews.net

Russian company offering $200,000 for human faces to imprint on robots

PERM KRAI, Russia: Tech company Promobot is planning the launch of a new line of human-looking robots, but first they want to give them friendly faces. While the company could choose to use a range of computer-generated created faces, instead it looking for actual people to lend their faces for the newest group of robots, and is willing to pay US$200,000 for the rights to these faces.
ENGINEERING
Fortune

Microsoft’s Nadella, Google’s Pichai, and now Twitter’s Agrawal: Why Indian-born leaders dominate American tech’s top ranks

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When Satya Nadella took over as CEO of Microsoft in February 2014, he inherited a toxic culture in a company considered a tech dinosaur. Bill Gates, its founder, had been known for berating employees, and Steve Ballmer, who succeeded Gates, continued the hardball business tactics that partners loathed. Microsoft had lost the battle for smartphones, and the technology platform its technologies were built for, the desktop, was giving way to the cloud.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Complex

Robot Company Offers to Pay $200K to Use One Person’s Face and Voice ‘Forever’

A Russian robotics company has issued an unusual offer. The company is willing to pay someone $200,000 to use their face and voice for a human-like robot. According to a press release, Promobot has been “seeking a face for a humanoid robot-assistant which will work in hotels, shopping malls, and other crowded places. The company is ready to pay out $200,000 to somebody willing to transfer the rights to use one’s face forever,” per Gizmodo.
BUSINESS
Westport News

Elon Musk Speaks Out on New Twitter CEO

The social-media world went into a frenzy Monday after Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey announced that he would be stepping down from his role at the media company. Upon his swift exit, Dorsey penned a letter to employees that he posted on his own Twitter account where he announced that he would be proceeded by Parag Agrawal, who has been with the company since 2011 and most recently served as Technology Chief since 2017.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Could Google's DeepMind AI Transform Healthcare?

Google DeepMind AI can predict protein interactions, including folding. The AI could help increase basic scientific knowledge, potentially with drug development. Although DeepMind won't transform healthcare, it's still an important advance in biology. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has expanded into healthcare on several fronts in recent years. There's now key progress...
HEALTH
hypebeast.com

Google Reportedly to Launch Its Own Smartwatch Next Year

Google is finally developing its own branded smartwatch, according to a source close to the project. Reports suggest that the upcoming wearable — currently codenamed “Rohan” — will be Google’s first expansion into the wearables market despite other companies such as Samsung creating smartwatches based on the Android system. The tech giant’s Pixel hardware division is in charge of development and will keep Rohan separate from its other Fitbit subsidiary, although there’s no confirmation about whether it’ll actually be called the Pixel Watch.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Amazon CTO Werner Vogels recalls the past to position AWS and cloud for the future

For a top technologist accustomed to keeping a laser focus on the future, Werner Vogels positioned much of his keynote at AWS re:Invent by looking back into the past. As if to amplify the historical theme of his presentation, Vogels (pictured) strode the keynote stage today wearing a T-shirt — he wears one that celebrates favorite rock bands every year — that celebrated The Stranglers, a British punk rock band formed in the 1970s. One hit single from band’s early years was “Something Better Change.”
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Everyone's been talking about AWS, and Google Cloud is jealous

Just as the curtain falls on Amazon Web Services' re:Invent 2021 event, Google Cloud has announced a series of new cloud regions, not just in the US, but around the world. With 29 cloud regions and 88 zones already operational, Google claims that it already runs more regions with multiple availability zones than any other hyperscale cloud provider.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Our new hybrid lives: Tactile virtual experiences and hardware that lives with us

Ritual has always been a powerful force in shaping our mental and emotional states; the gathering of people, physical totems, wardrobe and space design all work to choreograph that experience. But for people in the hybrid workforce, many of the rituals to which they’ve become accustomed are no longer accessible—their daily work experience involves no gathering, no change in location, and little (if any) wardrobe change.
CELL PHONES
VentureBeat

re:Invent recap: Amazon showcases cloud computing innovation

Amazon held its 10th re:Invent conference this week. The annual event, held this year in Las Vegas as well as online, reveals new technologies designed to support its Amazon Web Services (AWS) arm, one of the leading platforms for cloud computing. The tech giant’s first AWS re:Invent in 2012 was...
BUSINESS
Mac Observer

Google Working on Own Watch, 2022 Launch Possible

Google is working on a wearable to challenge the Apple Watch, according to a report from Insider, picked up on by The Verge. It could launch as soon as next year. I suspect that such a device, long-awaited by many, will prove popular, but doubt it can displace the Apple Watch.
ELECTRONICS
Forbes

The Onset Of Data-Centric AI And Why It’s Here To Stay

Head of Data and AI at CentralNic Group PLC. Earlier this year, Andrew Ng, co-founder and former head of Google Brain and former chief scientist at Baidu, presented the AI community with a daring yet simple question on the current state of AI development: Why has the industry been so focused on data model performance to the detriment of data quality improvement?
SOFTWARE
geekwire.com

Microsoft and KPMG will try out quantum algorithms on real-world problems

Microsoft and KPMG are getting set to test Azure Quantum’s capabilities on the sorts of real-world problems that should give quantum computing an edge over traditional approaches. Such problems have to do with optimizing systems and networks, such as where best to place cellular phone towers or how to allocate...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy