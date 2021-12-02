Google fired its star AI researcher one year ago. Now she’s launching her own institute

The social-media world went into a frenzy Monday after Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey announced that he would be stepping down from his role at the media company. Upon his swift exit, Dorsey penned a letter to employees that he posted on his own Twitter account where he announced that he would be proceeded by Parag Agrawal, who has been with the company since 2011 and most recently served as Technology Chief since 2017.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO