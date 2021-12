Here Are 4 Trending E-commerce Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Now. As December comes into view, should investors be watching e-commerce stocks in the stock market right now? It is safe to say the answer could be a resounding yes. While consumer spending at brick-and-mortar stores is poised to pick up through the holidays, it’s highly likely that the discovery of the new Omicron variant could make people more cautious about venturing out. And this could bode well for investors looking for top e-commerce stocks to buy.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO