Could the biggest SPAC deal on record reignite the Wall Street fad?

By Julia Horowitz
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — SPACs started out the year with a...

CNN

Bitcoin plunges overnight

New York, NY (CNN) — Bitcoin prices plummeted overnight to a low of about $43,000. As of 10:30 am EST Saturday, the cryptocurrency had dropped more than 13% in the previous 24 hours, from $56,294 to $48,309 -- a loss of almost $8,000. That's a stark contrast from its all-time...
CNN

Banning US oil exports would be a 'gift to OPEC and Putin,' Big Oil CEO says

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden has already launched the biggest intervention into energy markets in a decade. Big Oil is nervous he's not nearly done yet. For weeks, Democrats have been calling for Biden to go even further than releasing strategic oil reserves by banning US oil companies from shipping oil overseas. Despite pressure from lawmakers in his party, Biden has so far refrained from taking the more extreme step of banning oil exports. A spokesperson from the White House declined to comment.
CNN

Small stocks are getting crushed. That's a bad sign for the economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. New York (CNN Business) — Smaller American companies are getting crushed in...
China stock losses in US top US$1 trillion on delisting fear

NEW YORK (Dec 5): A brutal 2021 sell-off for Chinese stocks trading in the US has now erased more than US$1 trillion in value since February and shows no signs of easing as regulators on both sides of the globe continue to put pressure on the firms. The Nasdaq Golden...
AFP

Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. And for many market watchers, Didi, described as China's answer to Uber, will not be the last Chinese tech giant to delist from New York.
CNBC

Market history says omicron volatility isn't a reason for investors to sell

There is a big difference between being a trader and an investor in a market with this level of uncertainty and volatility caused by a new Covid variant. Stock market trading gains and losses may whipsaw every day, even intraday, but the history of the VIX volatility index suggests that patient investors will be rewarded.
DailyFx

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Omicron Fears May Weigh on US Stocks; Reopening Trade at Risk

Volatility has spiked in recent days on growing concerns about the pandemic. The S&P 500 has trended lower as traders have trimmed their exposure to risk assets. Though the fundamental backdrop remains supportive for most U.S. stocks on strong corporate earnings and constructive profit outlook, omicron variant uncertainty will drive price action in the near-term.
GreenwichTime

China's Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown

BEIJING (AP) — China's dominant ride-hailing service, Didi Global Inc., said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its share trading to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries. Didi gave no explanation, but China's leaders increasingly fret about...
Seekingalpha.com

Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. The week ahead could see some more cautious risk-off trading with the consumer price index report arriving on Friday just five days before Federal Reserve policy makers meet to discuss inflation risks. Analysts expect the headline CPI number to reach 6.7%, which would be the highest rate since 1982. An even higher rate could rattle investors further and reset central bank expectations. On the corporate calendar, big investor events focused on longer-term targets are scheduled for Tyson Foods, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Southwest Airlines. Meanwhile, analysts in the electric vehicle sector will be put to the test on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) when the quiet period expires on December 6. Shares of Rivian are down more than 40% from their post-IPO high, but the market cap on the EV startup still sits a lofty $96B. There are also some thoughts that the selling action on tech stocks and riskier assets could put some pressure on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which is holding on to its $1K handle.
CNN

CNN

