What to Watch on Thursday: The RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 cast is 'Ruvealed'

By EW Staff
EW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a hard-knock life these last few years, but if there's one thing we need to remember, it's that the sun will come out tomorrow. And the live musical is back to do just that with NBC's Annie Live! starring Harry Connick Jr. as the follicularly-challenged Daddy Warbucks and newcomer...

ew.com

PopSugar

Meet Maddy Morphosis, the First Straight, Cisgender Male Drag Queen on RuPaul's Drag Race

She has (almost) arrived! The season 14 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race is right around the corner, and the 14 queens fighting for the title are already making history. In a Drag Race first, the show, known for bringing queer identities to mainstream media, has cast 26-year-old Maddie Morphosis from Fayetteville, AR, the first straight, cisgender male to be cast in the competition.
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in December

Netflix is removing a number of films and TV shows from its streaming library this December. Movies leaving the platform this month include dramas The Theory of Everything and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, both of which will disappear in the middle of the month on Dec. 15. The 2014 biographical romantic drama Theory of Everything stars Eddie Redmayne as famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking opposite frequent collaborator Felicity Jones as his wife Jane. Based on her 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life With Stephen, the film chronicles their relationship, his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis and his work in the field...
Variety

How ‘The Bitch Who Stole Christmas’ Is Expanding the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Brand

A flock of drag queens dressed like the Spice Girls stand together on a stage, awaiting final judgement on their performance in an annual competition to win a coveted crown. A villainous blonde in a beehive wig sneers at them. A proud trollop in a neon pink micro skirt wonders aloud if she should take her top off. A shirtless hunk watches from the wings. Finally, the bejeweled diadem lands on the head of a surprise winner and everyone applauds. “Cut!” calls the director. Anyone familiar with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will be forgiven for thinking this is a scene from the upcoming...
ComicBook

Popular Hulu Series Surprisingly Ending With Season 2 Releasing This Week

Hulu's smash hit series Pen15 is ending much earlier than fans were expecting. On Monday, it was confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the Emmy-nominated comedy series will be ending after two seasons on Hulu. The final episodes of Season 2 — which are now currently the final episodes of the overall series — will debut on Hulu this Friday, December 3rd. The series is created by and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, and sees them playing versions of themselves as 13-year-old social outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: Philemon Chambers on Starring as First Black Actor in an LGBTQ Christmas Rom-Com

It didn’t unfold at a counter at Schwab’s Pharmacy, but Philemon Chambers has a seemingly-out-of-nowhere discovery story, too. Chambers (his first name is pronounced “phil-LEE-mun”), 27, had been struggling to make it as an actor since 13, with only a few small roles on TV series like Criminal Minds and All Rise on his résumé. But in late 2020, after surviving a nasty bout of COVID-19, Chambers stumbled upon an opportunity to audition for a Netflix Christmas movie called Single All the Way. “Two weeks after I got better from COVID, that’s when the audition came,” he says. “And I remember having this...
Deadline

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: VH1 Unveils Season 14 Queens Lineup, Sets Premiere Date

VH1 will ring in 2022 with a fresh crop of fierce queens looking to become America’s Next Drag Superstar for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. During its holiday event on Thursday evening, VH1 shared that the Emmy-winning competition program will premiere on Friday Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Entering the Werk-Room and also vying for the $100,000 cash prize this upcoming season are 14 queens hailing from all over the country and beyond. While the roster of newcomers will feature some queens coming from notable drag families, Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will also tout a couple of...
Deadline

‘TNF’s Cowboys-Saints Game Snags Spotlight From ‘Annie Live!’ And Alec Baldwin Special, Leads Thursday

Thursday was a busy one as broadcast primetime offerings ranged from the usual sitcoms on CBS and dramas on CW to Annie Live! on NBC, football on Fox and Alec Baldwin’s dramatic Rust tell-all on ABC. Of the offerings, however, Fox’s coverage of Thursday Night Football‘s Dallas Cowboys-New Orleans Saints game took the spotlight. The latest  showdown (2.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, 11.27 million viewes) saw the Cowboys win 27-17 and earn top numbers in both the demo and viewership, per Nielsen fast affiliates. While TNF typically dominates Thursday, competition was stiffer than usual with Annie Live! going head-to-head...
Variety

Masks, Vax Cards and an Army of Orphans: Behind the Scenes of NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Dress Rehearsal

For audience members checking in at the final dress rehearsal of NBC’s “Annie Live!” on Dec. 1, there was an additional stop along the usual security gauntlet. Between the airport-style metal detectors and the YONDR phone sequestration, everyone was required to show ID and proof of vaccination and was given a color-coordinated mask to wear throughout the show. Producing a live musical for television is always a massively intricate endeavor, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic added yet another layer of complexity. Every time the army of black-clad crew members swarmed the stage during the rehearsal’s commercial breaks, their masks were a...
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Pen15’ End, ‘Annie Live’

One of Netflix’s bigger series comes to an end this week as the final batch of Money Heist episodes is released. Hulu’s critically hailed Pen15 is also finishing its run. NBC  returns to the live musical game with a rendition of Annie, and ABC mounts its third Live in Front of a Studio Audience sitcom re-creation. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Money Heist (aka La...
Washington Post

What to watch on Thursday: ‘The Magic Maker’ on ABC

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max) Season 1 continues. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (Peacock) The ladies start to let their guard down as they take in the Turks and Caicos; Kenya gets a triggering message that makes her spiral; Melissa starts a game night at the villa.
Vulture

Celina Smith and Baldy Connick Jr. Sang Together At Last in an Annie Live! Preview

It’s still not tomorrow, but Annie Live! is coming soon. Celina Smith and a very bald (!!!) Harry Connick Jr. pulled up to the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25 to kick the day off with a preview of the upcoming live TV musical. Stepping out of a car dressed as orphan Annie and her benefactor Daddy Warbucks, they performed a lively rendition of “I Don’t Need Anything But You.” After the duet, Connick Jr. and the dancers who had been spinning around in the background cleared the street to let 12-year-old Smith have her main character moment and sing “Tomorrow.” The rest of the Annie Live! cast — which includes Nicole Scherzinger, Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess, and Megan Hilty, and Alan Toy — did not make an appearance in the sneak peek performance. But they’ll be there when Annie Live! airs on NBC on December 2. Bet your bottom dollar!
cityxtramagazine.com

Here's When the Drag Race Season 14 Queens Are Going to Be Revealed

Mark your calendars, Drag Race stans, because early December is going to be one hell of a good time!. On Thursday, December 2, VH1 is ringing in the holidays in the absolute best way with a night filled with more Drag Race content than we could ever ask for, including the official reveal of the Season 14 queens!
