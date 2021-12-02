ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mishcon Hires First Group CFO Ahead of IPO

By Rose Walker
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMishcon de Reya Group has hired its first chief financial officer...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

McDermott Adds SPAC, IPO Specialist Group from Reed Smith

Former Reed Smith capital markets attorney Ari Edelman is heading to McDermott, along with a few other lawyers. Edelman works on SPACs and IPOs and plans to bring his clients. The firm has made several other capital markets hires in a highly active deal market. McDermott Will & Emery has...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Grab's IPO Fizzles in First Day of Trading

Shares of Grab Holdings didn’t get the pickup many investors were hoping for on their first day of trading on the Nasdaq Thursday, following a record-breaking merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. The southeast Asian “superapp” company’s stock lost more than a third of its value at one point, falling...
STOCKS
pymnts

Paytm Gets First 'Buy' Rating Following Rocky IPO

The Indian super app Paytm received its first buy rating this week, following a less-than-stellar debut last month on the country’s stock exchange. As Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Dec. 2), the brokerage firm Dolat Capital Market Pvt. has given Paytm its buy rating, saying it expects the company to reach profitability by March 2026. Dolat said Paytm’s move to a financial services “manufacturer” from an agent that cross-sells services, coupled with robust user growth, will buoy the company.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

BuzzFeed SPAC Raised Only $16.2 Million Ahead of Much-Anticipated IPO

News publisher BuzzFeed, which is set to go public next week, has so far raised only $16.2 million via its special-purpose acquisition company, 890 5th Avenue Partners, a tiny portion of the original $288 million. The SPAC company 890 5th Avenue Partners said its stockholders approved the proposal that will...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Arrow Global#First Group#Mishcon De Reya Group#Cfo#European#The London Stock Exchange
Shore News Network

UBS says Sarah Youngwood to succeed Gardner as Group CFO

GENEVA (Reuters) -Swiss bank UBS said on Wednesday it has appointed Sarah Youngwood as its group chief financial officer, effective from May, after current CFO Kirt Gardner decided to step down. Youngwood has been the financial chief of JPMorgan Chase’s Consumer & Community Banking line of business since 2016, UBS...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals gains on takeout speculation with CFO hiring

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) rose 1.4% after speculation the company could be a takeout candidate after hiring a CFO with M&A experience. Ironwood's hiring of Sravan Emany may be noteworthy as he was chief strategy officer at Integra LifeSciences and previously was involved in "numerous mergers and acquisitions" in the healthcare sector as an investment banker, Dealreporter highlighted in speculating the company could be a takeout target.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Galderma buys U.S. skincare firm Alastin ahead of potential Zurich IPO

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Swiss dermatology company Galderma has bought California-based Alastin, a firm specialising in specialist skincare products, for an undisclosed price, Galderma Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov said. Founded in 2015, Alastin develops clinically tested physician-dispensed anti-ageing products. While company financials remain undisclosed, Alastin has recorded a compound...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CoinTelegraph

Citi Group appoints head of digital assets in crypto hiring spree

American multinational investment bank Citi announced it had appointed Puneet Singhvi to lead the digital assets division of its Institutional Clients Group (ICG) starting on Dec. 1. In addition to appointing Singhvi on Monday, Citi is hiring 100 additional personnel tfor its digital assets division. The move indicates a concerted...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Emprise Bank hires KC professional to serve as CFO, executive vice president

Emprise Bank has made an addition to its senior leadership team. Gwen Collins has been hired as the new executive vice president and chief financial officer, the Wichita-based bank announced Monday in a news release. Collins' career in the financial services industry includes serving as global head of product management...
WICHITA, KS
pymnts

Authentic Brands Group Shelves IPO Plans

Retail aggregation firm Authentic Brands Group has scrapped its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) and will sell stakes to private equity firm CVC Capital, hedge fund HPS Investment Partners and a group of existing stakeholders at a $12.7 billion valuation, according to a CNBC report Monday (Nov. 22).
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

American Express Global Business Travel confirms $5.3 billion merger deal with SPAC Apollo Strategic Growth

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...
TRAVEL
AFP

Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. Only five months transpired between Didi's going public in New York in June and word Friday that it will prepare a Hong Kong listing. During that time its market value has fallen by 63 percent. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent. After Friday's announcement, heavyweight Chinese online retailers whose stocks are sold on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, dropped sharply.
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Apple suing Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tech giant Apple announced Tuesday it is suing Israel’s NSO Group, seeking to block the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company from breaking into Apple's products, like the iPhone. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy