GOLF: Tiger Woods Says He’s ‘Lucky To Be Alive,’ Still Have Leg

Tiger Woods is letting his golf clubs gather some dust. The golfing legend said he wouldn’t play the sport full-time again following his February car crash, which left him in the hospital with two broken legs. Instead, he plans to pick select events to train for. “I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did,” he told Golf Digest in his first interview since the crash. “You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.” Woods was determined to be going nearly twice the speed limit before he crashed, though no charges were filed.

GOLF ・ 8 DAYS AGO