GOLF: Tiger Woods Says He’s ‘Lucky To Be Alive,’ Still Have Leg

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods says he’s lucky to be alive following his car crash in February. The golfer is in Bahamas for this week’s Hero World...

TODAY.com

Tiger Woods says he will ‘never’ play golf again full time

Tiger Woods said Tuesday he’s “lucky to be alive” following a serious car crash earlier this year that will prevent him from ever playing the game full-time again. In his first press conference since suffering severe injuries from the Southern California wreck in February, Woods also revealed that he nearly lost a leg and that amputation “was on the table.”
GOLF
TheDailyBeast

Tiger Woods Says He’s No Longer a Full-Time Golfer Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods is letting his golf clubs gather some dust. The golfing legend said he wouldn’t play the sport full-time again following his February car crash, which left him in the hospital with two broken legs. Instead, he plans to pick select events to train for. “I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did,” he told Golf Digest in his first interview since the crash. “You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.” Woods was determined to be going nearly twice the speed limit before he crashed, though no charges were filed.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour stars react to Tiger Woods return: "He IS golf!"

Tiger Woods returned to public life at a live press conference in the Bahamas yesterday, if you didn't already know, as he hosts this week's Hero World Challenge. Not only were golf fans and the media excited by his return, but his fellow PGA Tour competitors were pleased to hear of his progress too.
GOLF
The Independent

Tiger Woods ‘lucky to be alive’ after car crash and has ‘long way to go’ in recovery

Tiger Woods admits he is lucky to be alive following his horrific car crash but he intends to resume playing golf and would love to feature in The Open in 2022.The 45-year-old 15-time major winner was in pain throughout as he addressed his first press conference since February’s crash.Woods, who completed a remarkable recovery from back surgery to win his 15th major title at the Masters in 2019, spoke about the “dark moments” he went through during his recovery from the single-vehicle accident.He required surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and...
GOLF
NBC Chicago

Tiger Woods Holds First Press Conference Since Car Accident: ‘I'm Lucky to Be Alive'

Tiger Woods holds first press conference since car accident originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Tiger Woods fielded questions ranging from what he remembers about his rollover car accident in February 2021 to his future on the PGA Tour during a 38-minute press conference on Tuesday morning at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
GOLF
Fox News

Tiger Woods admits he may never be at the pinnacle of golf again: 'It’s an unfortunate reality'

Tiger Woods admitted in a recent interview that it's unlikely he'll be as good as he once was following the Los Angeles car crash that left him with a devastating leg injury. Woods, who hasn’t played in a tournament since he teamed up with his son for the 2020 PNC Championship, told Golf Digest in an interview published Monday he’ll be fine if he doesn’t compete with some of the best on the PGA Tour again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Tiger Woods fighting to return, 'grateful' to have life, leg

2021-11-30 15:34:18 GMT+00:00 - Tiger Woods continues fighting to return to the game of golf while recognizing reality is a steep climb. Woods was visibly shaken and emotional retracing the winding road in his return to the public eye Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. "This year...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods reveals how close he was to having leg amputated after crash

In an exclusive interview with Golf Digest, Tiger Woods revealed how close he was to losing his leg following his near-fatal crash back in February. Speaking to Henni Koyack, Woods opened up on the seriousness of the injury and how at one stage, he feared losing his leg altogether:. “There...
GOLF
Breeze-Courier

Tiger Woods says he will not return to PGA tournament play full-time

Tiger Woods had nothing to say about the February car crash that shattered his right leg and he had even less of an idea what his future in golf holds except that he’s a long way from deciding whether he can compete against the best. “I can show up here...
GOLF
Fox News

Tiger Woods may play upcoming PNC Championship, golf analyst says

The last event Tiger Woods played before his horrific car crash was the 2020 PNC Championship, a tournament he played with his son. Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee suggested Woods would be making a return to the course with son Charlie. The channel reported there is an open spot for Woods and his son after Retief Goosen and his son Leo dropped out.
GOLF

