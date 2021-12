The Duke of Sussex has made an impassioned plea over Covid-19 vaccine equity, drawing parallels with how the struggle to access HIV medicines left millions dead during the Aids epidemic.Harry marked World Aids Day by warning that not learning amid the coronavirus pandemic from mistakes made with Aids would be a “betrayal of the next generation”.He said vaccinating the world is a “test of our moral character” and there has been a “spectacular failure” over global access to Covid vaccines."Are we really comfortable repeating the failures of the past? Everything I’ve learnt from the youth of@Sentebale tells me not. [It]...

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO