11 weeks down, six (and a bye) weeks remaining for the Patriots who, at 7-4, find themselves where they spent much of the last two decades… atop the AFC East. It is a bit surprising considering the Patriots aren’t even two years out of the Tom Brady era and the fact that the Buffalo Bills, supposedly, won the division over the summer. Unfortunately for Bills Mafia, the latter is not true as they now look up at the surging Patriots as they continue to stumble down the stretch.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO