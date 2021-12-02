Take your beauty routine from summer to winter

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We associate many a sensation with the wintertime—kids jingle-belling, parties for hosting, marshmallows for toasting, carolling out in the snow, Mariah Carey—oh, and chapped, cracked hands. The cold, dry winter air dehydrates our skin, and it is often seen strongest in our hands. That’s because we use our hands for so many things; in addition to constant elemental exposure, our hands are also being sanitized, washed, and dried a dozen times in a day, and used to do 1,000 different tasks. It’s no wonder they dry out so quickly.

SKIN CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO