Like many businesses across the country, restaurants in The Valley are seeing supply chain delays caused by the pandemic. “I’ve had deliveries not show up until after service,” Scott Liberty of Worthy Burger Too, Waitsfield, said. “I’ve lost delivery days I used to have. Supplies are definitely being halted.” Liberty said paper products, which are largely imported, have been the biggest issue, though some other products, such as chicken, have also seen price increases due to supply issues. “I just brought back wings because the price was too high to pass on to customers,” he said. He said their main purveyors are experiencing delays in getting their products from the suppliers to the restaurant.

WAITSFIELD, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO