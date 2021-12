BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A father is now facing charges in his daughter's death after her body was pulled from the White River in Bartholomew County Sunday. Jeremy Sweet, 39, had been on a 72-hour hold as police investigated the incident. He was already awaiting trial on two other cases for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He was out on bond when his truck was found submerged in the White River Friday, Nov. 26.

