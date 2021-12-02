ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Ex-Democratic Spokesman Switches to GOP Over Immigration—'Through the Roof'

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Victor Jimenez voted for Republican Glenn Youngkin in the recent gubernatorial election in...

Dane Daniels
2d ago

Somebody from the left finally really woke up. If you want to improve job and living conditions in the US create a labor shortage by not flooding the country with job and housing seekers.

Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

Biden’s Democrats Are a Joke and So Are Trump’s Republicans—Can’t Anybody Here Play This Game?

In 2020, Democrats were given a chance to lead. And while it’s too soon to declare this presidency an abject failure, things are not looking good. Joe Biden continues to be plagued by COVID-19, disappointing jobs reports, and anemic approval ratings. If all goes as expected, the Republican Party will recapture Congress next year. But then what?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Virginia State
Redlands Daily Facts

Like it or not, the Democrats are stuck with Kamala Harris

A USA Today-Suffolk University poll placed Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval ratings at 28%, 10 points below that of President Joe Biden. The U.K. Telegraph tweeted: “With Kamala Harris looking unelectable, the Democrats are considering the nuclear option. Whispers in Washington suggest Joe Biden’s camp has a plan to find a more popular replacement ahead of the 2024 battle.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
floridapolitics.com

Ashley Moody sues Joe Biden administration over immigrant flights into Florida

'I have exhausted all non-litigious avenues for obtaining answers.'. Florida’s top prosecutor is suing the Joe Biden administration, saying it has failed to share more about a series of federal flights carrying undocumented immigrants into Florida “under the cloak of darkness.”. The lawsuit is Florida’s latest effort to uncover more...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Tucker Carlson
#Illegal Immigrants#Gop#Democrats#The Republican Party#Fox News#Republican#Telemundo#Spanish#Hispanic
The Independent

Democrats hope threat to abortion rights will rouse voters

Vulnerable Democrats from Nevada to New Hampshire are promising to make abortion a centerpiece of their political strategy heading into the midterm elections, betting that an intense focus on the divisive issue can rally their voters to beat back a red wave and preserve their narrow majorities in Congress.Strategists in both parties suggest it may not be so easy.Democrats have been sounding the alarm on abortion rights in nearly every election cycle this century, including last month's stunning defeat in the Virginia governor's race. In most cases, it's Republicans who have shown to be more motivated by the issue.Still,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
arcamax.com

Democrats pitch Senate parliamentarian on immigration relief

WASHINGTON — Democrats made their case Wednesday for including temporary immigration protections in their social spending bill — setting the stage for a potential showdown on the party’s last-ditch effort to provide some degree of protection for the undocumented community. Senate Democrats met with Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough to argue the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
floridianpress.com

Scott: Biden Administration is ‘out of Touch With Reality’

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), the current Secretary of Transportation, is facing heavy scrutiny for urging Americans to buy electric cars amidst rising gas prices. Earlier, the Biden Administration announced that to combat the prices, it would be releasing barrels of oil from the United States’ strategic oil reserve. In response,...
U.S. POLITICS
