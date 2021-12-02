Ex-Democratic Spokesman Switches to GOP Over Immigration—'Through the Roof'
Victor Jimenez voted for Republican Glenn Youngkin in the recent gubernatorial election in...www.newsweek.com
Victor Jimenez voted for Republican Glenn Youngkin in the recent gubernatorial election in...www.newsweek.com
Somebody from the left finally really woke up. If you want to improve job and living conditions in the US create a labor shortage by not flooding the country with job and housing seekers.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 13