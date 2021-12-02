We’re bringing winter back, slowly but surely

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sorry to disappoint, but you can put those flip flops and shorts away. Meteorological winter is upon us and today will feel more closely tied to the calendar.

Wednesday was anything but normal. Portland and surrounding cities broke daytime high records. PDX topped 63°, nudging out an old record of 62° (1958). December 1st also marked the 4th day of record highs in one week for PDX.

Oh, it didn’t stop there. A long list of record-breakers stretched across eastern & central Oregon/Washington – both for the day and the entire month of December.

All warm things must come to an end. Bye 60s. A weak cold front cruises by this morning, dropping light rain and then moving on. The Mid to upper 40s will start the day followed by afternoon highs in the low 50s.

It’s looking more likely that the Timbers will have to deal with rain for at least part of the match Saturday, with temps in the low 50s. At least Sunday still looks dry. The rainiest day in the forecast is still Monday next week.



Quick shower rolls in Thursday



Quick shower Thursday won’t be much to measure

Monday will be a very wet day, totals near 1″

Record breaking highs Wed Dec. 1, 2021

A mix of abnormally warm and record breaking highs Wed Dec. 1, 2021

Almanac Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021

Air stagnation advisory, NWS

* WHAT…Stagnant air, which may lead to deteriorating air quality at times. * WHERE…South Willamette Valley, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN…Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=air%20stagnation%20advisory

December 1 sunrise and sunset

Mt. Hood at sunrise

Dec. 1, 2021

Photo: Amanda Beza

Salmon Creek sunset Dec. 1, 2021. Photo: Steve Pierce

A sneak peek at the winter months

The following temperature and precipitation forecasts are produced by the Climate Prediction Center. While long-range forecasts are not precision tools they can give us some forecasting guidance.

