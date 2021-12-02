Xbox Game Pass December Update: New Releases, Perks and Every Game Leaving the Service

PlayStation Plus is giving some subscribers a popular and bonus PS4 game for free. This week, Sony revealed December's free PS Plus games. Unlike most months this year, PS Plus subscribers aren't happy with the latest free games, due to a controversial inclusion. Adding insult to injury for these subscribers is the fact that most of them won't be getting the aforementioned and bonus free game. In North America and Europe, subscribers are only getting three games for December. In Asia, subscribers are getting four, and the fourth free game is much better than the other three everyone is getting. Why subscribers in Asia are getting a bonus-free game, we don't know, but this happens a few times a year.
