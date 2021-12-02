Zara Parent Company General Counsel Made CEO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg publicly accused hundreds of staffers he laid off on Wednesday of “stealing” from their colleagues and customers by being unproductive. Garg posted a series of messages seen by Fortune on an...
UTICA — JETNET, a global provider of business aviation data headquartered in Utica, has named Greg Fell as the company’s first chief executive officer. Fell has nearly 30 years of senior management experience, including strategic development and IT infrastructure growth, across the industries of business aviation, automotive, software/technology, and social media.
Six Flags Entertainment Corp. will eliminate its general counsel position and part ways with Laura Doerre, its legal chief of less than two years. Doerre joined Six Flags, based outside Dallas, Texas, in March 2020 as executive vice president, general counsel, and chief administrative officer. She’ll depart Dec. 12 after a transition, according to a securities filing.
Katrina Lindsey will report to CEO Darren Rebelez. She joins the retailer from Varis, a B2B digital commerce company. Casey's says it is the nation's third-biggest convenience retailer. Iowa-based Casey’s General Stores Inc. has tapped Office Depot executive Katrina Lindsey to serve as the chief legal officer of the 2,300-store...
Linklaters has looked within for its latest chief finance officer, in the latest senior personnel change at the firm. Chris Holt, who is currently COO for business development and marketing at the firm, will take up the position in the first quarter of 2022.
BWH Hotel Group has named a new general counsel, replacing Larry Cuculic, who is now the company’s president/CEO. He is among the people on the move in the hospitality industry. BWH Hotel Group names Jay Pricher general counsel. BWH Hotel Group has appointed Jay Pricher as general counsel. He joined...
Duane Morris' CEO Matt Taylor is back on the road, looking to bolster the firm's California presence. The corporate group is fueling demand and growth for litigation, labor and employment and intellectual property lawyers. Duane Morris has its eye on growth in California, plotting expansion in practice areas adjacent to...
Youndy Cook first served as associate general counsel and then deputy general counsel. She'd been interim general counsel since W. Scott Cole stepped down as general counsel in December 2020. UCF is one of the largest universities in the country, with 72,000 students. The University of Central Florida has promoted...
TradeZero Holding Corp., a platform that provides software for active stock trading, named former Goldman Sachs vice president Andrew Koslow as its first general counsel. Koslow “knows and understands the legal aspects of every part of our business and plans for growth,” TradeZero CEO and co-founder Daniel Pipitone said in a Wednesday statement.
Square Inc. revealed plans to change its name to Block. The company said it chose the more three-dimensional moniker to better represent its growth into a multi-brand provider of commerce solutions, business software, and banking services for sellers. Associations with the choice apparently also included everything from community block parties, to blockchain technology, to obstacles that need to be overcome.
Jesse Noa is chair of the Delaware State Bar Association's labor and employment section. Alyssa Ronan recently represented the conflicts committee in a case challenging MGM Growth Properties' $17.2 billion sale to VICI Properties.
Running a legal department is probably 10 percent management and legal acumen and 90 percent unbridled terror of the unknown. Firm lawyers often daydream about the virtue of having “one client,” but the flipside of trading in 11 clients for one is knowing that you’re no longer the lawyer coming in to get the job done, you’re the lawyer deciding what needs to get done in the first place. Do we need a firm to handle this personnel issue? Does this deal structure invite regulatory review? Has our CEO just exposed us to a securities violation because he’s a narcissist?
The parent company of fast-fashion chain Zara has elevated the daughter of its founder to lead the company as chairwoman. The board of directors of Inditex has approved the appointment of Marta Ortega Pérez, the 37-year-old daughter of founder Amancio Ortega, as chairwoman of the group and a proprietary director, effective April 1, 2022.
Jack Dorsey is out of his post as Twitter’s chief executive for the second time in his career — this time, he says, by choice. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaCyte, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel cell replacement therapies to address diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the appointment of Marty Lorenzo as General Counsel. Mr. Lorenzo brings over 20 years in the legal profession leading corporate transactions and compliance functions.
Satya Nadella, Microsoft 's CEO, sold half of his shares in the company last week, according to a document from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Of the 1.7 million shares he owned, he sold 838,584 in the short term of two days. This sale is the largest he has made to date.
The group general counsel and chief legal officer at Natwest Group is set to retire in February 2022. Michael Shaw is leaving the U.K.-based institution after nearly six years, according to a post shared on LinkedIn.
A new normal emerging amid the pandemic. Companies with legal departments are keeping in place some of the key changes made to handle the challenges they faced. From employment to compliance and regulatory issues, they staffed up to stare down what had become an increasingly dynamic and complex legal landscape.
