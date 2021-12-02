ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apollo to buy Griffin Capital's wealth-distribution, asset-management units

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc said on Thursday it would buy the U.S. wealth-distribution and asset-management businesses of Griffin Capital, as it looks to grow its offerings for rich clients. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Deutsche Post CEO favourite to become Telekom chairman - sources

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Frank Appel, the chief executive of German logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE), is the favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), two sources close to the matter told Reuters. The sources said Deutsche Post's supervisory board is due to meet...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

ETF 360: Q&A with Guinness Asset Management’s Matthew Page

For this week’s episode of ETF 360, ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon and CIO Dave Nadig spoke with Matthew Page, portfolio manager with Guinness Asset Management. With the most significant concerns advisors have these days being related to inflation and finding yield for clients, Lydon wants to know what sort of advice Page has to offer. For Page, it comes down to finding companies willing to pass on the inflation that they’re experiencing through price raises, along with companies that have robust balance sheets.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Apollo looks to reach high net worth individuals by acquiring Griffin Capital units

Apollo will pay for the company using its existing stock. Apollo didn’t disclose how much it would be paying for the units. Griffin Capital has around sixty-client facing workers that focus on distributing investment products. Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is set to acquire Griffin Capital Co., a US-based asset-management and...
BUSINESS
NJBIZ

BNY Mellon’s Pershing to acquire Optimal Asset Management

BNY Mellon’s Pershing entered into an agreement to acquire California-based Optimal Asset Management Inc., a direct indexing solutions provider. Optimal Asset Management’s software provides customizable direct indexing solutions to investors seeking personalized portfolios that are aligned to their values. The company meets a growing need for investment customization by selecting individual equities in an index solution, including options to tailor their portfolios for sustainable investments.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Griffin Capital
bloomberglaw.com

O’Melveny Helps Diversis Capital Buy Inventory Manager Fishbowl

O’Melveny & Myers said it advised Diversis Capital Management on its acquisition of Fishbowl, an inventory management software provider. No financial details were disclosed for the transaction. Fishbowl is an inventory management system used with QuickBooks, the small-business accounting software program made by Intuit Inc. The software provider said its...
SOFTWARE
Seekingalpha.com

Morgan Stanley upgraded to Buy at Citi on potential for wealth unit, rising rates

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock gains 1.5% in premarket trading after Citi analyst Ken Horowitz upgrades the bank's stock to Buy on potential for its wealth management business and may benefit from higher rates. "Our prior Neutral rating reflected our view that this was a superior model but a lot was...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Express Global Business Travel confirms $5.3 billion merger deal with SPAC Apollo Strategic Growth

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...
TRAVEL
Cheddar News

Southeast Asia Superapp Grab CFO on Profitability, Growth as Company Goes Public

Grab, a Southeast Asia-based ride sharing, e-wallet, and delivery service, made its public debut on the Nasdaq via SPAC merger. CFO Peter Oey joined Cheddar's Brad Smith to talk about the IPO and why it was an ideal time for the company to go public. Oey noted that while Grab operates in 465 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries, there is still more opportunity to grow and expand while balancing profitability and growth.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
investing.com

British asset manager abrdn buys interactive investor for $2 billion

(Reuters) -Abrdn is to buy investment platform interactive investor for 1.49 billion pounds ($1.98 billion) in cash, as traditional asset managers seek to build up customers using online providers. Banks and asset managers are looking at ways to capture a new breed of investors who tend to be younger and...
BUSINESS
Storm Lake Times

Private Wealth Asset Management announces Johnson as CEO

Private Wealth announces Bryan Johnson, a former Wells Fargo Wealth Regional Managing Director, as CEO. Johnson brings more than three decades of experience in private banking, trust, brokerage and investment management. In his new role at Private Wealth, Johnson will further develop the firm’s commitment to local service and people-focused culture. “Private Wealth is about culture, philosophy and a circle […]
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Spouting Rock Asset Management Announces Joint Venture with Australia’s Bell Asset Management

BRYN MAWR, PA — Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC announced a joint venture with Bell Asset Management, an Australia-based global equities specialist manager. The Company states that the strategic partnership will create a distribution platform for Bell Asset Management’s global equity strategies in the Americas, including the development of a collective investment trust. Led by CIO Ned Bell and co-Portfolio Manager Adrian Martuccio, Bell Asset Management provides long-only, fundamental/bottom-up global equity solutions to a diversified investor base, including institutional, wholesale, retail and high-net-worth clients. The firm has a long history of managing assets for US Pension Funds and offers both global all and SMID cap strategies. Additionally, Bell is committed to integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues within its investment process. Their disciplined framework is combined with stewardship and ESG-specific activities such as screening, analysis, active engagement and proxy voting with companies within the portfolios.
BUSINESS
Omaha.com

Silverleaf Wealth Management

SILVERLEAF WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADDS WEALTH ADVISORS ERIC MULLIGAN & TONYA BOUSQUET Eric Mulligan Tonya Bousquet Advisors Eric Mulligan & Tonya Bousquet join Silverleaf Wealth Management, located in Omaha, Nebraska. The additions of Mulligan & Bousquet are expected to help Silverleaf expand the range and depth of its services allowing them to deliver personalized, objective financial guidance to its clients. "We are pleased to welcome both Eric and Tonya to our team," said Justin Gibson, President of Silverleaf Wealth Management. "I believe their commitment to offering personal service and trusted guidance aligns with our firm's values and vision to put our clients' best interests first. Their extensive backgrounds in dealing with the unique challenges facing high net worth families will be an asset to the entire firm". About Silverleaf Wealth Management With 11 advisors collectively responsible for managing over $1Billion in discretionary and non-discretionary assets with Silverleaf Advisor Group. Silverleaf provides a full range of personalized services, including retirement and financial planning as well as tax and estate planning strategies. Silverleafwealth.com Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Silverleaf Advisor Group, a registered investment adviser. Silverleaf Advisor Group and Silverleaf Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.
OMAHA, NE
Reuters

Israeli firm to sell HSBC Tower in New York for $855 million

JERUSALEM, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Israel's Property and Building Corp (PTBL.TA) said on Sunday it agreed to sell the HSBC Tower building in midtown Manhattan for $855 million to New York-based real estate firm Innovo Property Group, recording a net loss of $45 million. The Israeli company, which is 63%...
REAL ESTATE
wmar2news

Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Buy Now, Pay Later

Have you been tempted by the "buy now, pay later" offers this holiday season? They may not be a bad way to go. Financial experts like those at Finley Alexander Wealth Management say deferred payment plans are fine as long as they fit in with your budget. Zero interest offers are a good idea for larger purchases, as long as you can comfortably make monthly payments.
MARKETS
Reuters

China will encourage listing of leading futures firms, to issue futures law

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China will help leading futures companies to speed up their development and encourage qualified firms to be listed, the China Futures Association said in a statement, citing an official from the securities regulator. Authorities would support futures companies to widen and diversify their financing channels...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Citi upgrades Morgan Stanley to buy from neutral

Citi Research analyst Keith Horowitz on Friday upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to buy from neutral, and hiked the firm's price target to $115 a share from $105 a share. Horowitz said the investment bank has "successfully improved returns far beyond expectations" with strength in its wealth management unit. "If there is one large cap bank that can move into a growth premium, we believe it is MS given the mousetrap they have built to capture wealth assets is very sound strategically and with their track record...we believe there is a strong likelihood they will execute on this opportunity," Citi said. "We don't think it's a stretch that the market will reward them with a growth multiple over time driving the multiple higher." Shares of Morgan Stanley are up 42.9% in 2021, compared to a rise of 20.1% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

238K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy