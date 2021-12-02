ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
November Dividend And Income ETF Report: The Ultimate Investors Guide

By The Sunday Investor
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach month, I give a broad overview of dividend and income-focused ETFs, selecting them from my growing database that now includes 740 funds. November is over, and therefore, it's time for the third edition of my monthly dividend and income ETF report card analysis! I started this series to make it...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

NBC Philadelphia

Cramer's Investing Club: Consider Stocks That Return Money to Shareholders in This Volatile Market

In a market that is struggling to find its footing, a group of stocks that investors may put more focus on are ones with strong free cash flow generation and shareholder friendly capital return programs. As we said last Friday, companies with strong balance sheets, healthy dividend payments, and consistent share repurchase programs are typically ones that can withstand and find support in volatile markets. We think this has largely played out this week, with the case in point being Apple, who bought back $20 billion worth of stock in its last reported quarter, viewed as a "safe-haven" as the reason for the stock's notable outperformance.
STOCKS
KXLY

3 Stocks I’m Buying for Retirement if the Market Crashes

Volatility has been the name of the game lately in the stock market. Thanks to the rise of the new COVID-19 variant omicron, inflation, and the threat that the Federal Reserve may start raising interest rates, anxiety has gripped many investors. Can a market crash be coming soon?. No one...
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You $6,300 in Annual Income

Enterprise Products Partners offers an 8.6% yield and has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust's dividend yield of 5.3% and solid growth prospects make it attractive. Verizon's dividend yields 5.1% and should be relatively safe thanks to its low payout ratio. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

BMO Q4 Profit Rises 36%, Dividend Raised

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Bank of Montreal (BMO), Canada’s fourth-largest bank, reported a solid performance in the fourth quarter of 2021. The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 25%. Earnings & Revenue. Net income for the quarter ended October 31 rose to C$2.16 billion, up 36% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Top stocks that may be tax loss selling bargains

Raymond James looks at stocks that may have been unfairly punished by investors looking to realize capital losses. "We have sorted Raymond James coverage universe, and included stocks that have underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 10% or more in the past two months, and are down 30% or more from their highs, but have maintained Outperform or Strong Buy ratings by Raymond James analysts," strategist Tavis McCourt writes in a note.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

November Dividend Update

History doesn’t repeat, but it often rhymes. This is what a recent Bank of America research note[1] implies about the current U.S. equity market environment relative to 1999. The BofA valuation framework suggests a -0.5% annualized price return for the S&P 500 over the next 10 years. The last time...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Conditions favor underperforming small caps in 2022: Alpha Tactics

Small-cap stocks could outpace large caps next year with an earnings advantage from economic growth, Jefferies says. Last month the large-cap S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) edged down less than 1%. But that easily outpaced the beaten-down small-cap stocks. The Russell 2000 (RTY) (NYSEARCA:IWM) was down 4.3% and is currently off more than 11% from its November peak. The iShares Core S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) fell 2.5%.
STOCKS

