Fair Housing Public Forum to Obtain Input on Regional Housing Equity Plan

­­For Immediate Release: December 2, 2021

The City of Alexandria will host a public forum to gather community input on housing discrimination, barriers to housing access and fair housing issues in Alexandria. The virtual City of Alexandria Fair Housing Public Forum is scheduled for December 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event is free but registration is required.

The meeting, organized in conjunction with the Urban Institute and the Ochoa Urban Collaborative, will present data on existing housing and demographic conditions in Alexandria. Participants can join breakout sessions and discuss specific fair housing issues and their effects on communities. Information gathered from this public meeting will be used to develop the Regional Housing Equity Plan. This plan is intended to help direct federal funds to make housing more equitable and accessible for individuals and families in Alexandria and neighboring jurisdictions.

The Regional Housing Equity Plan, also known as the Regional Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice, is designed to ensure that local fair housing goals are consistent, collaborative, innovative and more likely to be effective. Facilitated by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, the City of Alexandria, Arlington County, Montgomery County and the District of Columbia and others, are participating in the Regional Housing Equity Plan. All of the jurisdictions are hosting forums similar to Alexandria to enhance and inform a regional approach.

The Fair Housing Act was passed in 1968 and prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental and financing of housing based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, and disability. The law was designed to prevent discrimination and to take active steps to address and undo historic patterns of segregation.

Visit alexandriava.gov/Housing for more information.

