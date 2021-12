FARGO — As people decorate their homes this holiday season, one West Fargo fire inspector is reminding them to be mindful what's surrounding the Christmas tree. "We want you to consider where you're placing the tree and what you're actually putting on it and around it. The No. 1 cause of Christmas tree fires is that heat source getting too close to that dried out tree," said West Fargo Fire Department Fire Inspector John Neeb.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO