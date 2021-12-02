ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal mask mandate to be extended: Be prepared to mask up on planes through mid-March

By Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The federal travel mask mandate isn't going away any time soon thanks to the emergence of omicron , the latest COVID-19 variant of concern.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday an extension of the Transportation Security Administration's mandate, which requires travelers to mask up on airplanes, trains, buses and in airports and train stations, through March 18. This will be the third extension since the mandate was first implemented on Feb. 1 .

The extension was announced Thursday as part of the Biden administration's plan to combat the spread of the virus this winter.

"My plan I'm announcing today pulls no punches in the fight against COVID-19," Biden said.

Travelers who refuse to wear masks may face fines ranging from a minimum $500 to $3,000 for repeat offenders, although the mandate does carve out exemptions for travelers under the age of 2 and people with certain disabilities.

The president's plan also requires travelers entering the country by air to test negative for COVID within a day of departure, regardless of vaccination status or nationality, instead of within three days.

Carter Yang, spokesperson for airline industry trade group Airlines for America, said Wednesday U.S. airlines "are prepared to implement the forthcoming requirement that passengers be tested one day prior to departure."

On Wednesday, California health officials detected the first case of the omicron variant within U.S. borders.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee adjusts her face mask while screening passengers entering through a checkpoint at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens, AP

► Omicron variant: The omicron variant has sparked new travel restrictions. Are more COVID rules ahead?

The mask mandate extension is another way the Biden administration is working to curb the spread of COVID-19 through updated travel restrictions. The U.S. began restricting travel from eight African countries on Monday, and the Centers for Disease Control said Tuesday that it would tighten its testing requirements for international travelers flying into the U.S.

► Omicron variant: CDC orders airlines to share information on passengers from 8 countries, shortens testing window

Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Federal mask mandate to be extended: Be prepared to mask up on planes through mid-March

Comments / 160

Daniel Pacheco
2d ago

we are going to be wearing masks 😷 for the REST of our lives because there's always going to be a reason or some version of the virus that will still be out there. also there's is now always going to be a fear 😨 that will never go away.

Reply(7)
28
Amy Cupps
2d ago

The symptoms of Omicron are fatigue, headache, and achy muscles. Pretty much everyone alive has experienced those at some point in their life. I see no need for any restrictions since those symptoms are not deadly. The believe it may be more transmissible, but that is not looking like it will mean more hospitalized or dead.

Reply(6)
19
Sharon G
2d ago

nobody should be traveling over seas Shut it down if people stop trying to live their best lives. This wouldn't be happening. It's too much traveling.

Reply(17)
6
