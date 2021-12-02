Federal mask mandate to be extended: Be prepared to mask up on planes through mid-March

The federal travel mask mandate isn't going away any time soon thanks to the emergence of omicron , the latest COVID-19 variant of concern.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday an extension of the Transportation Security Administration's mandate, which requires travelers to mask up on airplanes, trains, buses and in airports and train stations, through March 18. This will be the third extension since the mandate was first implemented on Feb. 1 .

The extension was announced Thursday as part of the Biden administration's plan to combat the spread of the virus this winter.

"My plan I'm announcing today pulls no punches in the fight against COVID-19," Biden said.

Travelers who refuse to wear masks may face fines ranging from a minimum $500 to $3,000 for repeat offenders, although the mandate does carve out exemptions for travelers under the age of 2 and people with certain disabilities.

The president's plan also requires travelers entering the country by air to test negative for COVID within a day of departure, regardless of vaccination status or nationality, instead of within three days.

Carter Yang, spokesperson for airline industry trade group Airlines for America, said Wednesday U.S. airlines "are prepared to implement the forthcoming requirement that passengers be tested one day prior to departure."

On Wednesday, California health officials detected the first case of the omicron variant within U.S. borders.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee adjusts her face mask while screening passengers entering through a checkpoint at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens, AP

The mask mandate extension is another way the Biden administration is working to curb the spread of COVID-19 through updated travel restrictions. The U.S. began restricting travel from eight African countries on Monday, and the Centers for Disease Control said Tuesday that it would tighten its testing requirements for international travelers flying into the U.S.

