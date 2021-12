Any time the San Jose Sharks face off against the Ottawa Senators, the storyline is always going to start with former Senators captain, Erik Karlsson. Last night was the fifth time Karlsson faced off against his former team since the trade that brought him to San Jose, and while he’s scored two assists in those five games, he was still looking for his first goal. Aside from Karlsson, former Sharks forward Chris Tierney, former Sharks prospect Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle (drafted with a Sharks pick) round out the fallout from the 2018 trade.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO