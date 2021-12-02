ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Artificial Intelligence Capabilities Are Quickly Becoming Essential for Customer Experience Initiatives, According to Dash Research

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI Is Producing Improved Effectiveness and Efficiency in Both Customer-Facing and Back-Office CX Systems Across a Range of Industries and Use Cases. Dash Research’s report, “Artificial Intelligence for CX Applications”, focuses on the market drivers and barriers surrounding the adoption and use of AI in CX platforms, applications, and programs, the...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

VREX Launches World’s First Point Cloud Support for BIM Collaboration in Virtual Reality

VREX, the leading provider of virtual reality (VR) collaboration software, announced its release of the world’s first direct Point Cloud support for BIM collaboration in VR. This update, powered by VREX’s proprietary technology, drives better insight during BIM coordination to avoid rework and design errors. Combining BIM models with point cloud scans makes it easy to perform visual inspections and understand the current status of any construction project.
COMPUTERS
Government Technology

Will Artificial Intelligence Help or Hurt Cyber Defense?

A few months ago, I asked the question: “Are Bots and Robots the Answer to Worker Shortages?”. The blog lists plenty of examples of robot breakthroughs. Here are a few more from recent months:. PYMNTS.com: “Record Number of Robots Sold to Help Fill Jobs”. “The labor shortage triggered by COVID-19...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Customer Data#Customer Experience#Data Science#Dash Research#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Cmo#Thinkific Artificial#Ai Cx
martechseries.com

Moloco Earns 2021 SMARTIES Award for Machine Learning & AI Campaign

Esteemed marketing trade association MMA has recognized Moloco as a leader in marketing technology. Moloco , a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for mobile marketers, is thrilled to announce that the company is the recipient of a prestigious 2021 SMARTIES award. Under the Technology channel, Moloco is the silver winner in the Machine Learning and AI category, which awards “campaigns using creative applications of mobile-based intelligent technology.”
INTERNET
High Point Enterprise

The New Data Science Team: Who's on First?

Your company is starting a new data science project, and the team that will build it is being assembled. Many different people will work together to develop this project and bring it into production. Like the members of a baseball team, each has their own role and brings specialized skills to the task.
SCIENCE
healthitanalytics.com

Ethical Artificial Intelligence Standards To Improve Patient Outcomes

- As providers continue to target improved patient outcomes, more organizations are utilizing artificial intelligence, data analytics, and machine learning. However, organizations should follow ethical standards to ensure positive results when implementing new technology such as artificial intelligence. To uphold ethical standards and continue improving their AI practices, Intermountain Healthcare...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Software
CMSWire

Artificial Intelligence Is About Collaboration, Not Job Elimination

If much of the conversation about artificial intelligence in the past few years has focused on the threat it poses to employment, there has been another conversation going on that looks at it more positively. Beyond the immediate impact of AI on human resources, that conversation goes, is a workplace...
TECHNOLOGY
urbanmatter.com

Artificial Intelligence: The Future of the Financial System and the Economy

Artificial intelligence can already do some things better than humans. It is actively used in trade, the financial sector, and in many other areas of activity. Nowadays, thanks to the rapid development of modern technologies, it goes without a question that AI has a massive role in every aspect of our lives.
SOFTWARE
Jessica Robinson

Artificial intelligence is changing the dynamics of customer retention

Customer retention is paramount for success to any business. In fact, while businesses look to run after acquiring new customers, it is the existing customers that prove to be more valuable assets. To substantiate, as per Semrush, the probability of your existing customers buying your new products is almost twice the possibility of new customers buying them. Having said that, are you doing enough to retain your most valuable customers?
Computer Weekly

Societe Generale accelerates data and artificial intelligence strategy

Societe Generale (SocGen) is increasing its focus on becoming more data driven, with increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) for the benefit of customers, regulators and staff. By using AI, the French investment bank wants to make existing business models more efficient and effective, while also creating new ones. It...
BUSINESS
vt.edu

Virginia Tech researchers develop artificial intelligence to advance energy technologies

Hongliang Xin, an associate professor of chemical engineering in the College of Engineering, and his collaborators have devised a new artificial intelligence framework that can accelerate discovery of materials for important technologies, such as fuel cells and carbon capture devices. Titled “Infusing theory into deep learning for interpretable reactivity prediction,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ZDNet

Building artificial intelligence: staffing is the most challenging part

Every company worth its weight is set on achieving practical and scalable artificial intelligence and machine learning. However, it's all much easier said than done -- to which AI leaders within some of the most information-intensive enterprises can attest. For more perspective on the challenges of building an AI-driven organization, we caught up with Jing Huang, senior director of engineering and machine learning at Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey), who shares the lessons being learned as AI and ML are rolled out.
TECHNOLOGY
edsurge.com

Artificial Intelligence in Schools Demands Real-World Responsibility

In this day and age, almost every aspect of our lives is influenced in some way by artificial intelligence. AI powers everything from which video plays next when you’re watching YouTube to whether your job application is accepted or your insurance claim is approved. Whether we like it or not,...
EDUCATION
freecodecamp.org

All the Math You Need to Know in Artificial Intelligence

I’m an AI researcher, and I’ve received quite a few emails asking me just how much math is required in Artificial Intelligence. I won’t lie: it’s a lot of math. And this is one of the reasons AI puts off many beginners. After much research and talks with several veterans in the field, I’ve compiled this no-nonsense guide that covers all of the fundamentals of the math you’ll need to know.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
design-reuse.com

BrainChip Partners with MegaChips to Develop Next-Generation Edge-Based AI Solutions

Laguna Hills, Calif. – November 21, 2021 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BCHPY) a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that MegaChips, a pioneer in the ASIC industry, has licensed BrainChip Akida™ IP to enhance and grow its technology positioning for next-generation, Edge-based AI solutions.
BUSINESS
adafruit.com

How Does Artificial Intelligence Learn?

It’s not too often we come across a behind the scenes look at the design within a TED-Ed video! From Please Call Me Champ via abduzeedo:. I had a lot of fun art directing, designing and animating this piece. The vision I had on this came out beyond what I expected and I felt that I really pushed myself. I can say that I’m very proud of it 🙂
CODING & PROGRAMMING
dig-in.com

Artificial intelligence, GPS take roadside assistance digital

Digital transformation has changed many facets of insurance companies, including the roadside assistance experience. “Customers expect efficient and reliable service and fortunately, technology has evolved quickly during the past few years to provide an experience that is more personalized,” says Dave Powell, vice president of auto claims at Travelers. “Travelers roadside assistance technology partners are pushing the industry in a new direction, taking manual processes and redefining them as digital, transparent and connected.”
TECHNOLOGY
nanowerk.com

Artificial intelligence that understands object relationships

(Nanowerk News) When humans look at a scene, they see objects and the relationships between them. On top of your desk, there might be a laptop that is sitting to the left of a phone, which is in front of a computer monitor. Many deep learning models struggle to see...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy