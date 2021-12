The Speed Triple 1200 RR may not be the full-on superbike we’re all still secretly hoping Triumph will make, but there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the performance of this new RR. That’s my resounding impression of the new, sportier Speed Triple as I chased old racing mates on track, popped wheelies out of the slower turns, and slid into the chicanes. If you’re watching lap times, then sure, it’s never going to lap as fast as a 1,000cc sportbike. But for the sheer pleasure of flowing around a track, it’s a belter. Put it on the road where it belongs, and it’s one of the most enjoyable sportbikes money can buy.

