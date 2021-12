Des Moines used to kind of suck. Actually, you know what, Des Moines used to really suck. I grew up visiting the state's capital quite a bit as a young lad. With each set of my grandparents and extended family living there, I remember visiting and the city being a shell of what it is now. If it were in the condition now that it was then, there's no way in blue hell I'd want to live there.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO