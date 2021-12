We may not be close to the ocean, but that doesn't mean we don't have some good sushi here in Iowa!. After hearing about the opening of Izumi Sushi in Downtown Cedar Rapids earlier this week, I thought I would do a little digging into the best sushi restaurants across the state. I came across a recent article from Eat This that outlines the number one sushi restaurant in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is over in Des Moines.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO