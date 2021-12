Is Yellowstone new tonight on Paramount Network? Are you going to be able to see season 4 episode 4 sooner rather than later?. Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get the great news out of the way: There is a new story coming in just a matter of hours! The title here is “Winning or Learning” and over the course of it, there’s a lot of crazy stuff that will unravel. We’re going to see more of Jamie as he works to operate his new ranch — it’s something that he ultimately wants, since he’s never had something that was fully and truly his own. This could change things for him forever.

