ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Fantasy Fixer: Week 13

By Joe Amorosino
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article7’s Joe Amorosino has the inside scoop on who to...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedraftnetwork.com

TDN Fantasy: Thanksgiving Week Waiver Wires and Rankings

With three games on Thursday this week, making waiver wire claims are ever so important. Jaime and Chris go through the waiver wire list for the week and then discuss Jaime's rankings. Written By:. TDN Fantasy. Fantasy Contributors. TDN Fantasy provides the most relevant and useful Fantasy Football analysis and...
NFL
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Show | Week 11 Recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio recap all the action from Week 11, starting with recent fantasy headlines: Justin Fields left Sunday's game early with a rib injury and was replaced by Andy Dalton; CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion and his status for Thursday is in question; and a couple of running backs had monster games this weekend. After the news, Marcas and Michael review lessons they learned in Week 11, looking at a couple players on opposite trajectories this season. Then, the hosts review the week's top performers and their biggest disappointments, including a weird game between the Titans and Texans. Next, the experts identify players to trade away and others to dangle as trade bait before answering trade questions from the listeners submitted on Twitter. Later, Marcas and Michael cover the top waiver wire targets for Week 12, and finally, we wrap up the show previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Racing News

NASCAR suspends three indefinitely

The off-season isn’t typically a time for NASCAR penalties. However, three members of the community have been hit with a suspension. View the NASCAR penalty report below. Johnny Roten has been suspended for a substance abuse violation. He was recently the crew chief No. 13 Motorsports Business Management car in the NASCAR Cup Series. Roten worked with drivers like David Starr and Timmy Hill.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbeam Television#Copyright#Fantasy Fixer
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cris Collinsworth News

Former NFL wide receiver turned NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth is about to become a very rich man – if he wasn’t one already. According to a report from the New York Post, Collinsworth is set to receive a big-time contract extension from NBC Sports. Collinsworth, a former Cincinnati Bengals wide...
NFL
Yardbarker

ABC made bizarre technical mistake at halftime of Big 12 title game

ABC’s broadcast of Saturday’s Big 12 Championship had a brief and inexplicable technical error at halftime. The telecast was cutting to commercial and running through sponsors in typical fashion. However, eagle-eyed viewers noticed something very odd: the video used was of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Alabama, the site of the SEC baseball tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

20 Biggest Blowouts in Sports History

Sports fans love nail-biting, down to the wire games. Two evenly matched teams going head to head can turn into all-time classics. Matchups like the 2016 World Series between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs or the Miracle on Ice in the 1980 Olympics are thrilling. Unfortunately, not every game can be that exciting. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Roll On

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary Christmas Eve, 1978. It was late. The rural Pennsylvania highway was empty. All over America, stockings were hung by the carbon monoxide detectors with care. Children were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of mortgage foreclosures danced through their parents’ heads. And Todd was standing on […]
ENTERTAINMENT
whdh.com

Nickelberry carries La Salle past Holy Cross 84-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Nickelberry had a career-high 28 points as La Salle topped Holy Cross 84-65 on Saturday. Nickelberry made 10 of 18 shots with four 3-pointers and eight rebounds for the Explorers (3-4). Clifton Moore pitched in with 15 points and five blocks. Jhamir Brickus added 10 points, while Christian Ray had 12 rebounds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 11 Fantasy Recap (aka Stranger Fantasy Things)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap all the action from Week 11! The hosts start with fantasy headlines: Chicago Bears quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ left Sunday's game early with a rib injury and was replaced by Andy Dalton; Dallas Cowboys receiver ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ suffered a concussion and his status for Thursday is in question; and a couple of running backs had monster games this weekend. After the news, Marcas and Michael review lessons they learned in Week 11, looking at a couple players on opposite trajectories this season. Then, the hosts review the week's top performers and their biggest disappointments, including a weird game between the Titans and Texans. Next, the experts identify players to trade away and others to dangle as trade bait before answering trade questions from the listeners submitted on Twitter. Later, Marcas and Michael cover the top waiver wire targets for Week 12, and finally, we wrap up the show previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
1045espn.com

Fantasy Blitz w/Darin Tietgen Week 12

Darin Tietgen of who2start.com joins Matt for this week’s edition of the Fantasy Blitz. Darin answers your questions ahead of Thanksgiving and Week 12.
FOOTBALL
AthlonSports.com

Tight End Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 12

Don't overreact to the absence of Travis Kelce from my Week 12 fantasy tight end rankings. He's on bye this week, which means Kelce owners might be scrambling for a good streaming option this week. I'm not going to suggest any of my top four options as they are studs...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy