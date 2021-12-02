ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Wild Bunch Boards Russian WWII Action Film ‘The Pilot’ for Europe (Exclusive)

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

Wild Bunch has snatched up all rights in Germany, France and Spain for The Pilot: A Battle for Survival, a Russian World War II action film from director Renat Davletyarov ( Steel Butterfly , Mortal Affair ).

The Pilot is set in December 1941. Russian pilot Nikolai Komlev ( Dead Mountain and Stalingrad star Pyotr Fyodorov), flying his Il-2 ground-attack aircraft, is shot down behind enemy lines. After surviving a crash in a remote forest, he has to find his way back home, battling hunger and extreme cold while evading packs of hungry wolves and detachments of German soldiers.

“We were really convinced by the story and the production value of The Pilot , which is also one of the most beautiful Russian films we’ve ever distributed,” said Wild Bunch’s Gregory Strouk.

International sales group Central Partnership, the Gazprom Media subsidiary handling sales for the title worldwide, has closed deals for The Pilot in 180 territories to date. Well Go USA has domestic rights for the film.

Given the uncertainty in Europe around cinemas closures — countries including Austria, Slovakia and the Netherlands have imposed lockdowns or tight curfews that have impacted theaters — it is not yet clear what sort of release Wild Bunch is planning for the title.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

“I Was Really Impressed With Her Metaphor of Freedom as a Burden”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘Unclenching the Fists’ Director Kira Kovalenko and Producer Alexander Rodnyansky

A small movement of young filmmakers in Russia’s remote, politically fraught North Caucasus Mountains is starting to make a big noise, first at the Cannes Film Festival and now in the Oscar’s best international feature race. Remarkably, filmmakers Kantemir Balagov (with 2019’s Beanpole) and Kira Kovalenko (with her new drama, Unclenching the Fists) — both of whom studied with the great Russian director Alexander Sokurov in a North Caucasus filmmaking workshop — have won Cannes’ Un Certain Regard grand prize in consecutive editions. Now, Kovalenko’s movie is Russia’s official Oscar submission, the country’s striking acknowledgment of an artist who may be...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spencer’ Production Designer on Creating “Elegant Prison” of a Royal Estate

Director Pablo Larraín and production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas coined the term “elegant prison” to describe Sandringham House, the setting for much of Neon’s Spencer. Kristen Stewart stars as Princess Diana in the intimate drama that takes place during the period toward the end of her marriage to Prince Charles. “This was going to be an exploration into somebody’s psyche and the way they feel,” says Dyas. “For me, how to enhance the feeling of that character [was] through the sets and the environment, the things she was eating, that synergy and connection with costumes and makeup.” Dyas — a two-time...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

John McAfee Film in the Works From ‘Plot Against the President’ Director (Exclusive)

Amanda Milius’ AMDC Films has acquired film and TV rights to Mark Eglinton’s upcoming book No Domain: The John McAfee Tapes. AMDC Films is developing a feature narrative film as well as a companion documentary based on the book, which features hours of taped interviews with the late anti-virus software pioneer whose death in June spawned a raft of conspiracy theories. Milius, whose Russiagate critique The Plot Against the President became one of the most successful docs of 2020, prevailed for the No Domain rights in a competitive situation. The filmmaker, who is the daughter of legendary Apocalypse Now screenwriter John...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Square Eyes adds Argentinian boarding school doc ‘The Delights’ to buzzy slate (exclusive)

Wouter Jansen’s Vienna-based sales and distribution outfit Square Eyes has acquired international rights, excluding Argentina, to Eduardo Criespo’s Argentinian feature documentary The Delights (Las Delicias), which is receiving its world premiere in IDFA’s International Competition this week. The coming -of-age film follows a group of high school students at an...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Europe#Wwii#Pilot#Russian#Mortal Affair#Stalingrad#German#Wild Bunch#Central Partnership#Gazprom
Screendaily

China’s Gold Valley Films strikes AFM deals on animation ‘Ella And The Little Sorcerer’ led by US, Canada (exclusive)

Chinese 3D animation studio Gold Valley Films (GVF) has concluded a raft of AFM sales on Ella And The Little Sorcerer led by deals for the US and Canada. Vertical Entertainment has acquired US rights to the family title and Canada’s largest exhibitor Cineplex Pictures has picked up Canadian rights and committed to a first quarter 2022 wide theatrical release through its new distribution arm.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Peter Luo’s Stars Collective, Donna Gigliotti Board Soudade Kaadan’s Syrian War Drama ‘Nezouh’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood-based Chinese film financier Peter Luo and Oscar-winning producer Donna Gigliotti (“Shakespeare in Love”) have boarded upcoming female-led Syrian war drama “Nezouh,” directed by Soudade Kaadan, whose debut “The Day I Lost My Shadow” won the 2018 Venice Film Festival’s Lion of the Future. “Nezouh,” which is Kaadan’s followup to...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

India’s Samantha Boards ‘Arrangements of Love’ Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The film is to be directed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, whose credits include “Downton Abbey” and “The Good Karma Hospital.”. 'Downton Abbey' Director Philip John Boards Toronto Financing Forum Project 'Arrangements of Love' (EXCLUSIVE) The film is produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films, whose “Oh! Baby,”...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
Screendaily

Open Reel boards Liliana Torres’ ‘What Went Wrong’ (exclusive)

Leading Italian sales outfit The Open Reel has boarded international sales rights to Liliana Torres’ romantic drama What Went Wrong. The Spanish feature recently screened in competition at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, following its premiere at the Seville European Film Festival earlier this month. It marks the second film...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

‘Raoul,’ a WWII Series Following a Swedish Ambassador Who Saved Jewish Hungarians, Set by SF Studios, SVT (EXCLUSIVE)

SF Studios (“Margrete – Queen of the North”) and Swedish broadcaster SVT are partnering up with Beta Film (“Atlantic Crossing”) on “Raoul,” a drama series about the internationally renowned Swedish diplomate Raoul Wallenberg, who saved thousands of Jewish people during World War II. The six-part series is based on Ingrid...
MOVIES
Variety

Rashid Masharawi Makes a Palestinian Film Set in Montmartre, Mohammad Bakri Joins ‘Passing Dreams’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Before director Rashid Masharawi, whose latest film “Diary of Rue Gabrielle” makes its world premiere at the Cairo Film Festival this week, started making films, there wasn’t much of a film industry in Palestine, beyond propaganda films by the PLO, he says. “I was the first,” he says. “In the early days, festivals that were cautious about Middle East politics, didn’t know which country to assign me to. At one event I wore a badge saying ‘The Palestinian Director,’ ” he recalls. His short film “The Shelter” (1988), which marked his debut on the international festival circuit, played at the Berlinale. It’s...
WORLD
New Haven Register

Berlin Film Festival Weighing Delay After Omicron COVID Variant Scrambles Plans (EXCLUSIVE)

The Berlin Film Festival is forging ahead with plans for an in-person celebration this February, though the new Omicron COVID-19 variant is forcing conversations about contingency plans, multiple individuals familiar with the matter told Variety. While festival insiders described the group as “determined” to gather in-person, there have been talks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
seattlepi.com

Finland’s Rabbit Films Fast-Tracks Move Into Scripted With ‘Mobile 101,’ ‘Summer of Sorrow’ and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Finland’s leading indie company Rabbit Films, which has been thriving with non-scripted content for two decades, including local adaptations of “Saturday Night Live” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” has bowed its scripted division with a bang. Under the leadership of CEO Olli Suominen, the Helsinki-headquartered company has built...
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Tomorrow Before After’ Producers Apollo Pictures, Sivela Pictures and 64-A Films Team for Slate of Colombian Genre Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Co-producers on the recently finished dystopian thriller “Tomorrow Before After,” Apollo Pictures and Sivela Pictures are teaming on an entire slate of genre feature films with top Colombian producers 64-A Films, starting with a Spanish-language remake of Apollo founder Chad Barager’s most recent directorial feature “The Inheritance.”. The new joint...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The First 54 Years’ Director Avi Mograbi on Danger, Irony and Exhausting Himself

Since 2004, Israeli documentary filmmaker Avi Mograbi has sat on the board of Breaking the Silence, a whistleblower organization that collects and publishes testimonies about life in the Occupied Territories, all while exploring similar subjects via oft-irreverent films. And as Mograbi’s still ongoing festival tour with his latest film, “The First 54 Years – An Abbreviated Manual for Military Occupation” – which began in Berlin and took him from Nyon to New York and now Turin – goes to show, Mograbi has no doubt hewed a more welcoming path following one pursuit than the other. “Breaking the Silence is probably the...
MOVIES
Variety

Western Is Just One of the ‘Flavors’ of ‘The Mute Man of Sardinia,’ Director Matteo Fresi Says

In his film “The Mute Man of Sardinia” (“Il Muto di Gallura”) Turin-born Matteo Fresi reignites the feud between the Vasa and Mamia families, which caused the deaths of more than 70 people in mid-19th century Sardinia. Focusing on deaf-mute Bastiano Tansu, he shows an outsider who – mistreated and marginalized all his life – turned into a feared assassin, driven into a killing frenzy following his brother’s murder. “My father is from Sardinia, from Gallura, so I would hear about these events a lot. It’s a famous story in that region, yet completely unknown in the rest of the country,”...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy