Pat Pizzarelli has been involved in high school athletics for nearly half a century, and he still remembers something he learned when he was an assistant football coach to Larry Ciotti at Daniel Hand High School in Madison, Connecticut, in the 1970s. The team was a powerhouse, head and shoulders above every opponent it faced during several undefeated seasons, led by a pair of running backs who each rushed for more than 1,000 yards in a single season. Most games, that dynamic duo never played in the second half, because by then, there was no doubt who would win.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO