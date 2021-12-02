ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

XLR8 Companies Announces its New Operations Office in Valencia, California

By Xelerate Logistics LLC
Daily Times
 3 days ago

VALENCIA, Calif. and NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On December 1, 2021, Xelerate Logistics LLC (“XLR8”) announced a new branch opening in Valencia, California, located strategically 30 miles away from the Los Angeles / Long Beach Port. This fully staffed, operations office has been added to XLR8...

www.thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
massachusettsnewswire.com

Xelerate Logistics LLC (XLR8) announced a new branch opening in Valencia, California

VALENCIA, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — On December 1, 2021, Xelerate Logistics LLC (“XLR8”) announced a new branch opening in Valencia, California, located strategically 30 miles away from the Los Angeles / Long Beach Port. This fully staffed, operations office has been added to XLR8 as a necessary expansion for the New York based company to keep with increasing demand and a growing repertoire of clientele.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheSpoon

Hazel Technologies Announces New California Hub To Expand Produce Conserving Technology

Starting in the mid-twentieth century, the advent of new fertilizer production technologies allowed the world to grow crops at a new scale. While that so-called Green Revolution helped producers to feed more people than ever, it also created a focus on crop production rather than systems efficiency. And that imbalanced focus has led to a worldwide agricultural system that wastes about a third of the food it produces, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Times

New men’s luxury brand North Country successfully navigates global supply chain crisis

NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — North Country, a newly launched men’s premium clothing brand, today announced that it has successfully skirted global supply chain issues and is poised for a robust Q4 holiday shopping season. North Country’s Fall/Winter collection of authentic Portuguese flannel shirts is in-stock and ready-to-ship from New York.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
martechseries.com

Cvent Announces New Independent Board Members for Post-Merger Company

~ New Board members announced in anticipation of Cvent and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II merger completing in December ~. ~ Nominees bring extensive public company, technology, and SaaS experience, to help drive Cvent’s growth and capitalize on the expanding meetings and events technology opportunity ~. Cvent Inc. , a...
BUSINESS
counton2.com

Australian wellness company investing $100k in new Charleston operation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An Australia-based wellness company on Tuesday announced that it will establish operations in Charleston County. Evolt is described as “a digital body composition analytic company” that “offers unique, end-to-end solutions that track body composition, activity, and nutrition.”. The company was established in Gold Coast, Australia in...
CHARLESTON, SC
azpm.org

International bioscience company announces new laboratory in Tucson

A new bioscience laboratory is coming to the University of Arizona Tech Park on Kino Parkway. The facility, which works with blood, stem cell and bone marrow donations, is part of a rapidly growing industry in Arizona. Luxembourg-based Eurofins CellTx announced this week that it will add a facility in...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xlr8#Manhattan#New York City#Xlr8 Companies Announces#New Operations Office#Lbct#Xelerate Logistic Llc#Headquarters#Ny Los Angeles#Global Operations
shop-eat-surf.com

Boardriders, Inc. Announces Appointment of Global Chief Operating Officer

Boardriders, Inc., the leading global action sports and lifestyle company that designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Quiksilver, Billabong, ROXY, DC Shoes, RVCA, Element, and VonZipper brands, announced the appointment of Ms. Deborah Palmer Keiser as Global Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Keiser brings to Boardriders...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

PubMatic Announces the Opening of New Office in Paris as Part of European Growth Strategy

Expansion supports continued growth of digital advertising in Europe and PubMatic’s commitment to providing local market expertise across the globe. PubMatic, a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, announces expansion into France as part of the company’s strategic investment in high-growth markets. The Paris based team will join PubMatic’s roster of established local market teams working across Europe, including London, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Munich and Stockholm.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Simbe Appoints Gary Galensky As Company’s First Chief Operating Officer

Senior executive joins Simbe following a momentous year to scale operations and lead the next phase of company growth. Simbe Robotics, Inc., the company leveraging robotics and AI to elevate the performance of retailers with real-time insights into inventory and operations, announced that accomplished operations leader Gary Galensky is joining the executive team as Chief Operating Officer.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

CorVive Announces its Latest Blockbuster Business App that is Designed to Simplify how the Company Shares Information and Welcomes New Customers

Redefining how CorVive educates its customer base and makes product promotion simple the company has partnered with a cutting edge technology company that has allowed them to engage a robust technology platform with easy-to-use equipment. Now everything from sampling the products to managing business activities can all happen from the palm of your hand.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
MyChesCo

Virion Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Sue Currie, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Virion Therapeutics, LLC announced the recent appointment of Sue Currie, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Sue Currie has 20+ years of strategic, operational, and scientific leadership experience in clinical research and development programs, from the discovery phase to post-launch, with a focus on cancers and infectious diseases. Prior to joining Virion, she was Vice President, Head of Medical Affairs, at Nektar Therapeutics where she had responsibilities that included global executive and corporate leadership roles within the Company and was a core member of the Research and Development senior leadership team. Prior to Nektar, Dr. Currie held Senior positions at Genentech/Roche and Health Interactions, the latter of which she oversaw all US Operations and a team of almost 200 persons. She has authored numerous pivotal scientific publications in both immuno-oncology, as well as infectious diseases, including HIV, HCV, and Coinfection treatment guidelines.
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Hiscox names new chief financial officer for US operations

International specialist insurer Hiscox has appointed Jerry Cox as chief financial officer for the US. As the new CFO of Hiscox in the US, Cox will be based in Atlanta, GA and will report to Hiscox US CEO Kevin Kerridge. Cox joins Hiscox from The Hartford, where he previously served...
ATLANTA, GA
martechseries.com

Hootsuite Announces New Atlanta Office, Expanding US Growth

The social media management leader invests in Atlanta, rapidly recruiting sales-focused roles for February 1, 2022. Hootsuite today announced the opening of a new office in Atlanta, Georgia—a dynamic tech hub that the global leader in social media management views as critical to accelerating its expansion within the US. The company plans to hire 60+ Atlanta-based positions by the end of 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
insurancebusinessmag.com

Aon announces new chief innovation officer

Aon has announced the appointment of Jillian Slyfield as chief innovation officer, effective Dec. 1. Slyfield will be based in San Francisco and will report to Aon CEO Greg Case. She will join the company’s executive committee, which is responsible for executing its Aon United Blueprint. “In a world that...
BUSINESS
WKTV

CABVI announces new office supply website

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired is touting it’s online store. They sell a range of products from technology to office furniture. The revenue they make from this project will go towards CABVI’s rehab services. Although there is a supply chain shortage, CABVI has...
Sourcing Journal

Milliken & Company: Global Industry Leader in the Sustainable Manufacturing of Performance and Protective Textiles

Milliken & Company is a global industrial manufacturer that has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for over 150 years. Their research, design, manufacturing and consulting expertise span multiple markets, including floor coverings, specialty chemicals, and performance and protective textiles. In 2020, in light of the demand for critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect America’s frontline workers, Milliken pivoted their in-house capacities to produce fabrics for advanced medical PPE. Milliken’s standard products are woven and knitted protective textiles used in uniforms in the dental, education and hospitality industries. Milliken integrates high-quality cotton into several fabric blends, such as their UltraSoft®...
BUSINESS
liveinsurancenews.com

Allstate insurance company announces the sale of its Northbrook campus

The insurer announced that it had reached an agreement to sell the main portion of its campus in Illinois. The Allstate Corporation insurance company has announced that it has reached an agreement for the sale of the property comprising most of its Northbrook, Illinois campus. The insurer announced in October...
NORTHBROOK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy