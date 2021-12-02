ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

5 Things You Might Not Know About New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLDTF_0dC7Ptu800

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced he was stepping down from the role on Monday. The news came with the announcement that Twitter’s Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal would become the new CEO of the social media platform company.

Here are five things you might not know about Agrawal.

1. Youngest CEO In S&P 500: With the appointment of Agrawal as the CEO of Twitter, he now becomes the youngest CEO of a company in the S&P 500. Agrawal takes the title away from Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Agrawal and Zuckerberg are the same age, but Agrawal’s birthday, which is not publicly disclosed, falls later than Zuckerberg’s.

The oldest CEO of a company in the S&P 500 is Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett. The average age of a CEO of a S&P 500 company is 58.

2. Agrawal's Decentralization, Crypto History: As chief technology officer, Agrawal was tasked with being in charge of Bluesky, a decentralized platform Twitter is working on.

The project, which was announced in December 2019, seeks to create an “open and decentralized standard for social media.” Bluesky was once considered a “pet project” of Dorsey’s but has been gaining attention recently.

In August, Jay Graber was put in charge of Bluesky as the product lead. Bluesky could continue to be a big focus of Twitter’s given Agrawal’s relationship with the project.

Twitter’s recently created cryptocurrency team led by Tess Rinearson reported directly to Agrawal when he was the chief technology officer. This November 2021-created team works with Bluesky and also looks to lay out a crypto strategy for Twitter going forward.

3. First Amendment Views: One of Twitter’s biggest challenges has been how to address how posts and Twitter accounts are moderated and what is and isn’t allowed on the social media platform. Agrawal said in a 2020 interview with MIT Technology Review that Twitter’s role is to allow people to have conversations online and not say whatever they want.

“Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment, but our role is to serve a healthy public conversation,” Agrawal said.

Agrawal’s comments might suggest that former President Donald Trump and others may find themselves to continue to be banned from Twitter.

4. Gold Medal Winner: In 2001, at an age of 17, Agrawal won a Gold Medal at the International Physics Olympiad held in Istanbul, Turkey. Agrawal was one of three members on his team to win gold medals at the competition.

5. New Role Leads To More Followers: Agrawal has been with Twitter since October 2011, joining as a software engineer and working his way up to the CEO role. Outside of Twitter, many may not have been familiar with Agrawal, something that is already changing.

On the company’s namesake social media platform, Agrawal had 22,930 followers through Sunday, Nov. 28. That figure of course changed after Agrawal was announced as the new CEO of Twitter. On Monday, Nov. 29, when he was announced as the new CEO, Agrawal’s Twitter followers had jumped to more than 160,000.

At press time, Agrawal has over 359,000 Twitter followers.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Apple App Store Analysis: Snapchat Passes Amazon, Facebook

Having fallen nearly 40% over the last three months, Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) is now down about 8% year-to-date, but the company's Snapchat app isn't showing any signs of letting up. Snapchat's app is currently holding down the fourth spot in the "Top Free Apps" category in Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) app...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Rumble SPAC Partner CF Acquisition Shares Spike On Donald Trump Partnership: What Investors Should Know

Video platform Rumble announced a SPAC deal earlier this week. The CEO confirmed Friday a partnership with a SPAC linked to Donald Trump. What Happened: Rumble has increased its monthly active users from 1.6 million to 30 million in a one-year time period. That point was highlighted by Cantor Fitzgerald and CF Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) CEO Howard Lutnick Friday in an interview with Bloomberg.
POTUS
CNBC

Trump's social media venture to raise about $1 billion in funds

Former President Donald Trump's new social media venture, Trump Media & Technology Group, and Digital World Acquisition said they have entered into subscription agreements to raise about $1 billion from a group of investors. DWAC said it will provide up to $293 million to the partnership with Trump's media venture,...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Twitter Inc Lrb#Twtr#Facebook Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Berkshire Hathaway Inc#Crypto#First Amendment Views#Mit
Shore News Network

Republicans Warn Of ‘Censorship’ From ‘Radical’ New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Republican lawmakers are raising concerns that Twitter’s new Chief Executive Parag Agrawal may threaten conservative political speech on the social media platform. Agrawal, Twitter’s former chief technology officer who was announced as CEO following Jack Dorsey’s decision to step down early Monday, has previously highlighted the perceived threat of online “misinformation,” calling to depart from free speech considerations in favor of other concerns in an interview with MIT Technology Review in November 2020.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
Shore News Network

Factbox – Who is Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agrawal?

(Reuters) – Twitter Inc on Monday appointed technology chief Parag Agrawal as its chief executive officer, replacing Jack Dorsey. The social media networking platform joins tech giants Apple, Amazon and Alphabet in tapping a company insider for the top job. Here are some facts about Agrawal:. Agrawal joined Twitter more...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Wealth Declines By $15B As Tech Stocks Plunge

The stock market saw an overall plunge on Friday after a discouraging November jobs report coupled with Covid Omicron variant concerns. Technology stocks were among the most notable losers on Friday as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 6.4%. With that, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's net worth fell by $15.2 billion....
STOCKS
fox40jackson.com

Chris Cuomo firing from CNN prompts swift reaction: 'So glad we will never see this again'

After CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the scandal-plagued liberal network on Saturday night, many on Twitter were quick to give their reaction. Cuomo was fired after “a respected law firm” conducted an internal review of his involvement in helping his brother, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense regarding sexual harassment allegations.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

CNN Fires Chris Cuomo

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo following the revelations of in-depth details on how the prime time anchor assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when the latter was facing a growing controversy over sexual harassment accusations. What Happened: CNN, a division of AT&T’s (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia, suspended...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy