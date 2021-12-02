1 person dead after a three-vehicle accident in Laurens County (Dublin, GA)
Nationwide Report
On Tuesday, one person was killed following a three-vehicle wreck in Laurens County.
As per the initial information, the fatal semi-truck crash took place at 12:12 p.m. on Interstate 16, near mile marker 40 in Laurens County in which 3 tractor trailers were involved.
December 2, 2021
Comments / 0