Laurens County, GA

1 person dead after a three-vehicle accident in Laurens County (Dublin, GA)

 3 days ago

On Tuesday, one person was killed following a three-vehicle wreck in Laurens County.

As per the initial information, the fatal semi-truck crash took place at 12:12 p.m. on Interstate 16, near mile marker 40 in Laurens County in which 3 tractor trailers were involved.

December 2, 2021

