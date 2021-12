Over the past two years, viewers have been treated to a whole new extension of the Jurassic universe, in the form of the Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The animated series recently debuted its fourth season on the streaming platform, and it took its ragtag group of campers into some wildly new territory. In Season 4, finally escaping Isla Nublar, the campers find themselves in grave danger when shipwrecked on a mysterious island. As the group begins to uncover the strange secrets of this new land, they must hatch a plan to not only save themselves, but also protect the dinosaurs from the sinister forces at work.

TV SERIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO