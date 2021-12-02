SkateBIRD review – A disappointing Tiny Hawk @VGR

I mad the major mistake of upgrading from v7 to v12. Now the mouse doesn't work and the programs I need to access via windows for my VA appointments, are unavailable. Waisted two days on the forms and FAQ's following each step. I get to the point that tells me to "START A SUPPORT TICKET" and I can't. I called VM, "If you are calling for support, hang up." REALLY???? Now I am left with two options, 1) spend money I don't have and buy a PC that is going to be used a few times a month, 2) Find a product from a company that isn't going to have their phone system insult me and that might give a **bleep** about their customers. FYI, I checked the security settings, changed the compatibility modes, reinstalled (4 times), removed and reinstalled the USB driver, added /changed the mouse.vusb. (Yes, I tried "FALSE" and "TRUE" ) thing even tried to go back to v7. Now I can't access the old VM's from there either. In short, I got screwed.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO