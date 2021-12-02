ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkateBIRD review – A disappointing Tiny Hawk @VGR

By Gina Rempley
Cover picture for the articleWhen piafs think they are Tony Hawk, it gives SkateBIRD, a little indie game with cool vibes and feelgoods released on Switch and PC. On paper, the title has it all. What could be classier than grinding straws or ollies on top of cardboard boxes? Unfortunately, this Tiny Hawk crashed in...

Middletown Press

Review: ‘House of Gucci’ paints disappointing picture

The movie camera loves Lady Gaga. Every movement she makes, each gesture she creates, looks tailored for the lens as she follows her instinct to be noticed on screen. But reaching from the screen, and creating an authentic performance, aren’t the same thing. Despite a valiant effort, the music icon struggles in “House of Gucci” with how to use her magical presence to reveal layers of ambition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
premierguitar.com

Sabbadius Tiny-Vibe 69 Review

Deep, luxurious, detailed, and very authentic modulations. Nice attention to detail. No expression pedal option. Rate wheel not as expressive as treadle. Argentina's Sabbadius is not messing around when it comes to Uni-Vibe-style pedals. Their authentically styled and photocell-driven Funky-Vibe pedals come in five incarnations—including models designed to replicate Jimi's Uni-Vibe sounds from Woodstock and the Fillmore East shows that birthed the Band of Gypsys LP. They also build Funky-Vibes intended to replicate variations built in 1968 and '69.
TECHNOLOGY
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Another Employee After 17 Years With The Company

It’s a different kind of release. There have been all kinds of changes to the WWE roster over the last year and a half and there is nothing to suggest that the changes have stopped. With so many wrestlers gone, the company is looking rather different than it was before, but several of the releases have been from other areas. That was the case again this week with another release.
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

Westside Gunn Shows Off Humongous Diamond Bracelet: "Biggest In The Game"

Griselda Records founder and rapper Westside Gunn continues to rep his love for fashion and art with his latest purchase. The rapper has long been known to be a fashion connoisseur and is always making moves to elevate his passion, such as when he opened his own art gallery in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
papermag.com

Raven Valentine Isn't Afraid to Take What She Wants

Raven Valentine started her new single, "Up Now," during the "lowest point" in her life. She had no money, no where to live and therefore had to record early demos in the bathroom of a Salvation Army homeless shelter at 6 AM when everyone else was asleep. "I wrote this song as a manifestation spell for myself," Valentine says on Instagram, shouting out sex workers and other marginalized folks who've also had to fight for their dreams and a better life.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Neutrons Could Be Tiny Time Capsules

The way neutrons decay in space may be able to tell us how the universe began. The microwave remains of the Big Bang can be found in the cosmic microwave background (CMB), but the CMB only goes back to around 380,000 years after the universe was born. What happened before then has been somewhat figured out through physics, but those earliest moments still elude us, which is why weak force and neutron decay might finally bright them to light. The problem is that neutrons (which are relatively stable inside an atomic nucleus) decay rapidly, and various types of measurements have come up with varying answers.
ASTRONOMY
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Rewind" by Tiny Fighter

No stranger to us at The Big Takeover, indie pop outfit Tiny Fighter are back with a new single ‘Rewind’, and, in typical fashion, this means a bigger release for the Swedish-Australian collective. Oh yes, this song is the first taster of their new album of the same name. And it is as superb as anything they have ever released. Admittedly, given their consistent excellence, we are not surprised.
MUSIC
imdb.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Spoiler Review: Bustin' Makes Me Feel Uneasy And Disappointed

As Hollywood continues to revive old franchises for new generations, the road most traveled is the legacy-quel that brings back all the familiar story beats, characters, and winking references to their predecessors. In the case of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," director Jason Reitman promised "the biggest Easter egg hunt of all time" as he rounded up every possible reference to "Ghostbusters" and, to a lesser extent, "Ghostbusters II." Unfortunately, an Easter egg hunt does not a great movie make.
MOVIES
Variety

Khalid Makes a Tiny ‘Tape’ Into Something Torrid With ‘Scenic Drive’: Album Review

When R&B-pop wunderkind Khalid tweeted in October that his next work “was no longer an EP, it’s way more special to me,” the heartfelt 23-year-old vocalist-songwriter set a high for what would become his first “tape” – don’t call it a mixtape!  –  “Scenic Drive” Dropped Friday morning, “Scenic Drive” is a pulsating, minor marvel of  economical soul-hop that satisfies all that Khalid fanatics have come to crave — that high dozy warble, those out-of-the-blue hooks — while pushing his new-found exigency (and lower range) into the future. Like Frank Ocean without the tension, or the Weeknd without weirdness, Khalid played...
MUSIC
saratogafalcon.org

‘Sexy Beasts’: appealing but disappointing

Honestly, we didn’t think it was possible for Netflix to be more out of pocket — until we saw that “Sexy Beasts” got renewed for Season 2. For those of you who aren’t familiar, “Sexy Beasts” is Netflix’s rendition of “The Masked Singer,” a popular FOX TV program released in 2019 in which contestants are decorated in extravagant prosthetics that make them look like animals, demons or random creatures. The purpose of both shows is for contestants to learn more about other individuals without vanities getting in the way.
TV SERIES
vmware.com

Frustrated and /Disappointed

I mad the major mistake of upgrading from v7 to v12. Now the mouse doesn't work and the programs I need to access via windows for my VA appointments, are unavailable. Waisted two days on the forms and FAQ's following each step. I get to the point that tells me to "START A SUPPORT TICKET" and I can't. I called VM, "If you are calling for support, hang up." REALLY???? Now I am left with two options, 1) spend money I don't have and buy a PC that is going to be used a few times a month, 2) Find a product from a company that isn't going to have their phone system insult me and that might give a **bleep** about their customers. FYI, I checked the security settings, changed the compatibility modes, reinstalled (4 times), removed and reinstalled the USB driver, added /changed the mouse.vusb. (Yes, I tried "FALSE" and "TRUE" ) thing even tried to go back to v7. Now I can't access the old VM's from there either. In short, I got screwed.
COMPUTERS
dotesports.com

All skins in the Apex Legends Raiders Collection Event

Apex Legends’ latest collection event, Raiders, will run from Dec. 7 until Dec. 21, giving players two weeks to participate in the Winter Express or snag event-exclusive items. It wouldn’t be an Apex collection event without a collection, and Raiders brings another set of 24 new cosmetics to the game....
VIDEO GAMES

