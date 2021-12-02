ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Shipley Do-Nuts locations coming to Denton County

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 3 days ago
More than two dozen new Shipley Do-Nuts locations are coming to North Texas, including several in Denton County. The company recently announced a new franchise agreement with HPL Capital LLC that will open 25 new DFW locations, with plans to build new donut shops in...

