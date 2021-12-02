More Shipley Do-Nuts locations coming to Denton County

Clayton Elden Fogle passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, only a couple days before his 24th birthday. Clayton was born on December 3, 1997 in Fort Worth, Texas. He grew up in Lewisville, Texas and attended Marcus High School in Flower Mound. He went on to further his education with an Associates Degree from North Central Texas College. Clayton was the oldest of four brothers. His younger brothers include Jeremiah, Charles and Blake. Clayton is the child of Linda and David, grandson of Mary and Robert Fogle. Clayton, also known as Clay for short, was a Pokémon fan, enjoyed magic, collected swords and loved the ocean. He was known for his dry sense of humor and sarcasm. His parents have requested a cremation so that his ashes may rest in his childhood home and also be scattered in the Caribbean Ocean.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO