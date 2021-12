Travel junkies are a tricky group to buy gifts for: Not only have they been there, done that, but they’ve also likely picked up some pretty unique things along the way. So this year, for our list of the best gifts for travelers, we’re spotlighting products that might spark wanderlust and inspiration (think gorgeous books celebrating global destinations), as well as useful items that help enhance journeys, from stylish pet carriers and portable UV disinfecting wands to the perfect tool for aerating wine while on the road. Because these days, anything that can help ease the stress and hassle of...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO