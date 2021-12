I own my own home. It’s an older two-flat building in Chicago’s McKinley Park neighborhood, and it’s a bit beat up. It could use new siding. It could use quite a bit of work, to be honest, but I love it, and I love that I own it. I love renovating it on the weekends; I love that my “rent” is frozen forever (barring property tax increases); I love that I have a basement I can use as a workshop and where I can keep my growing collection of power tools. I love that, if I wanted to travel or live somewhere else, I could rent it out for a few months and return to find a space I’ve carefully shaped. I feel proud to be a homeowner.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO