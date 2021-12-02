ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Does Kaley Cuoco Get Along With Her Ex Karl Cook Today?

By Effie Orfanides
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook announced their split in September, three years after they got married. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," their statement to People magazine read, in part. "We have both shared so...

wonderwall.com

Kaley Cuoco's now-single ex and former 'Big Bang Theory' co-star reveals cute pet name for her on her birthday, more news

Kaley Cuoco's 'Big Bang Theory' ex sends love on her first birthday since Karl Cook split. On her first birthday since her split from husband Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco needed a little extra love from friends — and that's just what she got from pals including her ex and former "Big Bang Theory" costar, Johnny Galecki. On her 36th birthday on Nov. 30, Kaley, who announced her separation from Karl in September, shared on her Instagram Story, "Sometimes it's okay to not feel totally okay. Even on ur bday," according to E! News. Later, the actress shared pics from her visit to see her horse for "some magical pony kisses" and thanked friends for sending her an "overwhelming" pile of love. "The messages. The gifts. The calls. The check-ins. All of it. Meant the world to me," she wrote. The next day, Kaley's ex, Johnny, chimed in on the love chorus, sharing a photo of the two cozied up together. "Happy belated 48th birthday to my / worldwide adored, Mooks," he wrote, teasing her about being much older than she is. Kaley and Johnny dated from 2007 until 2009 after meeting on set. She and Karl announced their split in September.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Kaley Cuoco Shares Rare Throwback Pic with Her Lookalike Sister on IG

Kaley Cuoco is serving up a dose of nostalgia in honor of her baby sister's birthday. On Instagram, the Big Bang Theory alum wished Briana Cuoco a very happy 33rd birthday with a rare childhood snap and a sweet tribute. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the best sister on planet earth! @bricuoco you are truly a magical human with so much to give. Everyone who knows you, adores you..NOONE makes me laugh harder! You have been there for me through every high and every low and I promise i will do the same for you..I love you to the moon and back again! This is your year!"
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Says She Feels 'Not Totally OK' on 36th Birthday Following Divorce

Kaley Cuoco has had a rollercoaster of a year. The Flight Attendant star announced in September that she and her husband, equestrian Karl Cook, were divorcing. The Golden Globe nominee celebrated her 36th birthday on Nov. 30, and she admitted on her Instagram Story that it wasn't all sunshine on her big day. Alongside photos of a trip to Disneyland, Cuoco posted "Sometimes it's OK to not feel totally OK. Even on ur bday," she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Karl Cook
Pete Davidson
Kaley Cuoco
CinemaBlend

Kaley Cuoco's Birthday Message From Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Is Hilariously Heavy On The 'Johnny Galecki'

In the annals of most beloved sitcom couples of the modern TV era — certainly such annals exist, no? — Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki's Penny and Leonard Hofstadter are certainly somewhere in the upper echelon, which they reached without a working elevator. The two actors maintained a close friendship off the set, and have kept it going even after the CBS hit ended in 2020, though the pandemic and various personal and professional endeavors have obviously kept them from constant hang-outs in the interim. But Galecki can always be counted on to deliver memorable birthday wishes, and this year was no exception.
CELEBRITIES
dallassun.com

Kaley Cuoco on 'difficult birthday' 3 months post split with Karl Cook

Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco recently reflected on her difficult birthday only three months after her split with Karl Cook, however, it was nothing some "magical pony kisses" couldn't fix. According to E! News, 'The Big Bang Theory' alum marked her 36th birthday on November 30,...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki shares adorable tribute to Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki has posted a funny little tribute to his former co-star (and former girlfriend) Kaley Cuoco on her birthday. The actor, who played Leonard Hofstadter in the sitcom for its 12 year run, shared a photo of the two to his Instagram... well, it's mostly a photo of himself trying to pull off a model-esque 'I'm too cool to look at the camera' pose, while you can see half of Cuoco's face as she serves some judgey side-eye at him.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Stunning Body, Pete Davidson Shows Support

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting COVID hold her back. She is posting new photos on Instagram and they are totally showing off her body. Needless to say, she looks stunning. Former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, is showing off her body on her social media platform. Khloe is wearing an interesting bodysuit that sort of resembles a morph suit. The outfit covers her entire body. It includes swirls of black, white, and brown in the interesting design. Not only that, but the ensemble seems to be a bit see-through. While she isn’t really revealing anything, she is certainly alluding to it.
TV SHOWS
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

