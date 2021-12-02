ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Less snow, more rain in store for the Arctic, study finds

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arctic is often thought of as a cold, white and snowy region, but this image is rapidly changing. The Arctic is currently warming much faster than the rest of the planet and is experiencing rapid sea ice loss. As a climate scientist and modeler, I am interested in...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

New type of earthquake discovered

A Canadian-German research team have documented a new type of earthquake in an injection environment in British Columbia, Canada. Unlike conventional earthquakes of the same magnitude, they are slower and last longer. The events are a new type of induced earthquake that have been triggered by hydraulic fracturing, a method used in western Canada for oil and gas extraction. With a network of eight seismic stations surrounding an injection well at distances of a few kilometers, researchers from the Geological Survey of Canada, Ruhr-Universität Bochum, and McGill University recorded seismic data of approximately 350 earthquakes. Around ten percent of the located earthquakes turned out to exhibit unique features suggesting that they rupture more slowly, similar to what has previously been observed mainly in volcanic areas.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 15 News

WHAT TO EXPECT: Storms set to bring rain, snow to Arizona this week

PHOENIX — Sweater weather is finally moving into our state with two storm systems headed our way this week. A weak storm system will move in overnight, bringing more clouds and a chance for rain and snow showers to northern Arizona. Accumulations will be light (one to two inches or...
ARIZONA STATE
TheConversationAU

Mount Semeru's deadly eruption was triggered by rain and storms, making it much harder to predict

The eruption of Mount Semeru in Indonesia on Saturday tragically claimed the lives of 22 people, with another 22 still missing and 56 injured. More than 5,000 people have been affected by the eruption, and more than 2,000 people have taken refuge at 19 evacuation points. Saturday’s eruption produced an ash plume that reached 15km into the atmosphere, along with hot pyroclastic flows – dense, fast-moving clouds of solidified lava, ash and gas. Volcanic mudflows called lahars also tumbled down the volcano’s steep slopes. Heavy ash blanketed nearby villages and plunged some areas into temporary darkness. Several villages have been buried...
ENVIRONMENT
discoverestevan.com

Arctic Air Chills Estevan; More Snow Wednesday

Air from the Yukon brought the temperature in southeast Saskatchewan down considerably. A high of -3.7 C, recorded around noon Sunday, fell to a low of -25.2 C around 6 a.m. Monday. Meteorologist Robyn Dyck said a cold front followed a low-pressure system that tracked just south of Estevan, along...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Ocean#The Arctic#Ice Sheet
Idaho8.com

Snow, rain, wind for tonight

Cloudy, gloomy, windy 20-30mph gusts and blowing snow / rain are all apart of the system that has slowed just enough to weaken the snow chances for any significant accumulation outside of the higher elevations. We'll cool to around 33 for Idaho Falls tonight. Look for SW winds tonight (tie down the decorations) slushy conditions and an inch of snow across the valley, more for the mountain areas. There' s more cold air plunging into our area by mid-week that will help create snow chances and freeze things up dropping lows into the teens by weekend.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
newsnet5

FORECAST: Arctic air arrives tonight with some snow

CLEVELAND — A wind advisory has been issued for Ottawa, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, and Lake Counties. The advisory is in effect until 10 pm tonight. Ashtabula lakeshore county will be under a wind advisory until 1 am Tuesday. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph can be expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
ASHTABULA, OH
oilcity.news

Winter weather arrives with cold temps, more snow in store for Casper this week

CASPER, Wyo. — Unusually warm and windy weather is making way for cold and windy conditions this week in central Wyoming, with snow expected tonight and by the week’s end. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton, snow is likely in the western mountains tonight with a slight chance of snow in the Casper area as well.
CASPER, WY
Phys.org

Too dry, too hot, or too wet: Increasing weather persistence in European summer

"In our study, we show that persistent weather conditions have an increasing similarity in summer over the North Atlantic, Europe and Siberia, favoring more pronounced extreme weather events. In Europe alone, about 70% of the land area is already affected by more persistent weather situations," says Peter Hoffmann from the Potsdam-Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), lead author of the study published in Nature's Scientific Reports. "This means that people, especially in densely populated Europe, will likely experience more and also stronger and more dangerous weather events."
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Phys.org

Trees are biggest methane 'vents' in wetland areas – even when they're dry

Most of the methane gas emitted from Amazon wetlands regions is vented into the atmosphere via tree root systems—with significant emissions occurring even when the ground is not flooded, say researchers at the University of Birmingham. In a study published in the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A, the...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Iron integral to the development of life on Earth and the possibility of life on other planets

Iron is an essential nutrient that almost all life requires to grow and thrive. Iron's importance goes all the way back to the formation of the planet Earth, where the amount of iron in the Earth's rocky mantle was 'set' by the conditions under which the planet formed and went on to have major ramifications for how life developed. Now, scientists at the University of Oxford have uncovered the likely mechanisms by which iron influenced the development of complex life forms, which can also be used to understand how likely (or unlikely) advanced life forms might be on other planets. The work was published today in PNAS.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researcher pushes limit of when water will freeze

Though it is one of the great mysteries of science, the transformation of water into ice often escapes people's minds as it is just assumed that's what happens. But how and why it happens is the subject of intense scrutiny by ice scientists like Hadi Ghasemi, Cullen Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Houston. In order to watch the process of crystallization of water into ice at the molecular level, Ghasemi is reporting the best look yet at the process: water-ice phase transformation down to 2 nm (nanometers) in diameter.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Terrestrial water storage and total basin discharge decline in Lancang River Basin

The Lancang River is situated in a complex environmental setting with roughly two diverse topographies that gradually transform from grassland-dominated plateaus to tropical rainforest zones in the south. Previous studies have recorded a substantial decrease in precipitation over the past several decades in this region. Understanding the trends in climatic variables is a practical approach for monitoring climatic changes and their impact on the hydrological cycle.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Red Sea bioregions show changing blooms

Red Sea phytoplankton blooms change seasonally and interannually in response to climatic events. A KAUST study has analyzed satellite data over two decades and its findings will underpin other investigations into how climate change could impact this marine ecosystem. Phytoplankton are water-living, microscopic organisms that use chlorophyll to convert light...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Researchers crack mangrove puzzle

Mangrove ecosystems are distributed around the world, along tropical and subtropical coastlines. However, they do not extend beyond certain latitudes, even though the sites seem suitable for them. VUB researcher Ari Ximenes, with researchers from ULB and UCL, has now cracked this question among mangrove bio-geographers, by studying sites off the eastern coast of South America.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Ring-billed gulls found able to pass the string-pull test

A team of researchers at the Memorial University of Newfoundland has found that the ring-billed gull is able to pass a widely used cognitive test called the string-pull test. They describe their results in a paper published in the journal Royal Society Open Science. The string-pull test is a widely...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Fine-tuning remote sensing to protect forests from the spread of dangerous insect infestations

Invasive insects, fungi, or other pathogens can sweep through entire regions with deadly effect, devastating forests and causing ripple effects throughout the ecosystem. It happened here in Connecticut early in the 20th century, when 80 to 90% of the forest canopy was wiped out by the Chestnut Blight in some areas. When it comes to preventing such drastic land conversions over huge expanses of land, tracking the changes and catching the problem early is key.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Terrain, weather can predict wild pig movements

Managing the United States' growing wild pig population has become a significant challenge over the past few decades, but new research from the University of Georgia may help landowners and government agencies fine-tune their strategies for limiting crop and property damage caused by the animals. By tracking wild pig movements...
AIKEN, SC
Phys.org

How two scientists are balancing the planet's natural carbon budget

A pair of researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently published the results of a study that is the first to take a process-based modeling approach to understand how much CO2 rivers and streams contribute to the atmosphere. The team focused on the East River watershed in Colorado's Rocky Mountains, and found that their new approach is far more accurate than traditional approaches, which overestimated CO2 emissions by up to a factor of 12. An early online version of the research was recently published by Global Biogeochemical Cycles.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Migratory birds have lighter-colored feathers

Migratory birds are specially adapted to find their way over extreme distances that represent remarkable tests of endurance. Now, researchers reporting December 6 in the journal Current Biology have discovered an unexpected way that migratory birds keep their cool during such arduous journeys: lighter-colored feathers. "We found across nearly all...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Gas bubbles in rock pores were a nursery for life on early Earth

Where and how did life begin on Early Earth more than 3.5 billion years ago from non-living chemicals? A key necessity for the first cells on Earth is the ability to make compartments and evolve to facilitate the first chemical reactions. Membraneless coacervate microdroplets are excellent candidates to describe protocells, with the ability to partition, concentrate molecules and support biochemical reactions. Scientists have not yet shown how those microdroplets could have evolved to start life on earth. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden and at the Center for NanoScience (CeNS) at the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) in Munich now demonstrate for the first time, that the growth and division of membraneless microdroplets is possible in an environment which is similar to gas bubbles within a heated rock pore on Early Earth. Suggesting that life may have had its origin there.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy