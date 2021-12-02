ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Overshadowed by Omicron, tech fest Slush draws smaller crowd

By Supantha Mukherjee
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

HELSINKI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Finland's tech startup event Slush has attracted thousands but also suffered last-minute cancellations as top company bosses chose safety over meeting people, raising concerns physical conferences could soon be back on hold.

After more than a year of cancelled gatherings, Mobile World Congress (MWC) started the reopening in Europe with a curtailed version of its annual telecom event in July in Spain, followed by a packed house at the Web Summit in Portugal.

Slush, named after the weather typical for Finland at the start of December, attracts venture capital firms and startups.

The conference organisers said they could not yet give precise detail of cancellations, but said around 9,000 people were attending this week's event compared with more than 20,000 before the pandemic.

They made safety a priority, insisting on masks and only allowing delegates to enter with vaccine certificates or proof they had tested negative for COVID.

As Finland experiences more than 1,000 new daily virus cases, the highest in the country since the pandemic began, the president has cancelled the traditional Independence Day party scheduled for Dec. 6.

Event cancellations last year led conferencing companies to cut staff to limit losses.

GSMA, organiser of the MWC laid off 40% of its staff, but has said it expects to go ahead with Europe's biggest telecom conference in February in Barcelona.

"Planning for MWC remains dynamic given the ever-changing global circumstances," a GSMA spokeswoman said. "We are continuously responding to the latest information available."

Several telecom companies told Reuters they are interested in attending the Barcelona event, but have deferred decisions pending more information on the new Omicron coronvarius variant the emerged last month.

"We do in-person whenever we can," said Matthew Miller, a partner at venture capital firm Sequoia, which is an investor in video conferencing platform Zoom (ZM.O).

"Even though we are large investors of Zoom and all the power it gives us, these conversations in person are just always better," he said.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

French concern about Chinese Alibaba cloud for Paris 2024

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group's role as a "worldwide partner" of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has sparked a behind-the-scenes battle to prevent it from hosting and accessing sensitive data. "There is a fight," Guillaume Poupard, director general of the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) said earlier, before adding that it was "complicated". "We are battling away and explaining that for security reasons, including personal data, this is not possible," he added, declining to give more details. Alibaba, a symbol of China's success in the digital economy but now in the sights of the Chinese authorities, is one of the IOC's 13 "worldwide partners".
WORLD
BBC

Firms opt for smaller Christmas parties over Omicron fears

A number of big businesses are holding smaller Christmas parties within departments, rather than larger, company-wide events. Uncertainty over the Omicron Covid variant has added to safety concerns over large gatherings. NatWest, Aviva and Deloitte have told staff that attending festive events will be a personal choice. But the events...
BUSINESS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

German government hints at smaller crowds or empty stadiums

The German government suggested big crowds at sports events should be reduced Monday after a weekend which featured one empty-stadium Bundesliga game and another with a crowd of 50,000. Germany leaves policy on sports events during the coronavirus pandemic to the state governments, but there are calls for a more...
SOCCER
AFP

Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. And for many market watchers, Didi, described as China's answer to Uber, will not be the last Chinese tech giant to delist from New York.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
stockxpo.com

Google Delays Required Office Return

Alphabet Inc.’s Google said it is delaying its required return-to-office plans that were scheduled to start Jan. 10 at the earliest for U.S. offices. The tech company said it would wait until next year to decide when its office-return plan will take effect, according to an email that Chris Rackow, Google’s vice president of global security, sent to employees Thursday. Google’s shifting office-reopening plans were earlier reported by CNBC.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Southeast Asia Superapp Grab CFO on Profitability, Growth as Company Goes Public

Grab, a Southeast Asia-based ride sharing, e-wallet, and delivery service, made its public debut on the Nasdaq via SPAC merger. CFO Peter Oey joined Cheddar's Brad Smith to talk about the IPO and why it was an ideal time for the company to go public. Oey noted that while Grab operates in 465 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries, there is still more opportunity to grow and expand while balancing profitability and growth.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Tech#Europe#Mobile World Congress#Mwc#The Web Summit#Covid#Gsma#Sequoia
Phone Arena

Experts fear that China is eyeing control of TSMC with a Taiwan takeover

What is the one company that could throw the world into disarray if it were to lose its independence and end up a pawn in the current geopolitical chess match? No, it is not Apple although it is a company that counts Apple as its number one client. That last clue might have given it away.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Finland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
Reuters

China will encourage listing of leading futures firms, to issue futures law

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China will help leading futures companies to speed up their development and encourage qualified firms to be listed, the China Futures Association said in a statement, citing an official from the securities regulator. Authorities would support futures companies to widen and diversify their financing channels...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

238K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy